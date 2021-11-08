Is Kanye West Dating This 22-Year-Old Model? Here's Some Evidence

In a twist of fate no one — OK, everyone saw coming, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now simply “Ye”) is reportedly dating a 22-year-old model named Vinetria, according to Page Six. The two went to a basketball game at Donda Academy — the prep school in California that Ye opened earlier this year (yes, really) — and were spotted courtside, looking pretty cozy together. And no, this isn’t the first time they’ve gone out: Vinetria also seems to have attended Ye’s Sunday Service last week, reports Entertainment Tonight. In other words, things are heating up.

The new romance comes amid reports that Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is dating comedian Pete Davidson — a revelation that caused a flurry of Tweets, spawned rumors, and even inspired the creation of a Pete Davidson-themed vibrator (because how else is the world meant to react to this development?).

After Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February, he reportedly had a brief fling with another model, Irina Shayk, though sources claimed they were never all that serious. Whether or not Ye’s dates with Vinetria are indicative of a more committed relationship remains a mystery, but given Kim’s connection with Pete, the timing definitely seems a little sus.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Just last week, sources shared that members of the Kardashian fam were concerned about Ye, fearing he might have a “meltdown” over Kim’s relationship — romantic or otherwise — with Pete. “Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” one source told Page Six. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

And in an interview with Revolt TV’s Drink Champs last month (which aired on Nov. 4), Ye told the hosts that he wanted to stay with Kim, saying “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” (Which honestly hurts my heart a little.)

Could Ye’s relationship with Vinetria be little more than an attempt to get Kim’s attention, or is it the real deal? We’ll just have to wait and see, it seems. Catch you at the next Donda Academy game, friends.