Experts Weigh In On How Long It Takes Most Couples To Say “I Love You”
There is no perfect timeline.
Maybe it’s corny, but one of the sweetest, most exciting relationship milestones is the first "I love you." By the time you finally say it, you've probably been feeling it for a while but have been holding back and waiting for one of you to break down and confess. And if you’re dating someone who hasn't dropped the L-bomb yet, you might be wondering something along the lines of, “How long does it take for a man to say ‘I love you’?” or “When can I expect my girlfriend to finally say those three words to me?”
Has a "normal" amount of time passed? Should you be worried if your partner hasn't said “I love you” yet? So many qualms! Luckily, all of those doubts go away when the moment finally happens. Not only is it romantic, but it comes with a huge wave of relief when you can finally let go of all that pent-up emotional energy.
Like all matters of the heart, the timing is complicated. Every person is different, with different views on how to display love as well as comfort levels with expressing emotion. There isn't an exact number of days until your partner should drop the L-bomb, but there are some general windows of time when most people feel comfortable saying it — and actually meaning it (because a half-hearted “I love you” doesn’t feel great to hear).
To help clarify this, Elite Daily reached out to experts for insight on signs she or he wants to say “I love you” and what it means when this happens too early or too late.