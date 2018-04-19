Experts Weigh In On How Long It Takes Most Couples To Say “I Love You”

No two relationships are identical, so each milestone, including saying “I love you,” is going to come in its own time. For it to be sincere, as dating coach John Keegan of The Awakened Lifestyle says, “It has to arrive naturally!” No matter how impatient you're feeling (especially when you're very sure of your own feelings), you have to give your partner time to get there. Keegan says the way to do that is by taking the time to get to know each other fully and both knowing what the other wants.

“The man should be disciplined in his love and his timing of saying 'I love you,'" Keegan tells Elite Daily. "He should say it only after he knows that he wants a deeper relationship with you.” You want your partner to feel their love sincerely before expressing it out loud.

But how long does something like that usually take? Alessandra Conti, celebrity matchmaker at Matchmakers In The City, says it all depends on how much time you spend together. “Some couples go on a first date and are inseparable, going on multiple dates per week, while other couples do weekend dates or one/two dates a week for the first few months,” Conti tells Elite Daily.

But ultimately it depends on how comfortable they are with expressing their feelings — and this goes for anyone, regardless of gender identity. “Every man is different when it comes to those three little words," Conti says. "Some men have never told a woman that they loved her, while others have told all of their exes and flings that they are in love. It all depends on the man and his comfort level with opening up with his feelings."

While there is no exact "right" amount of time, Damona Hoffman, the host of The Dates & Mates Podcast, does say there is a typical window for when men and women sincerely say "I love you."

“Each relationship is different, but I would say the average is between three to six months," Hoffman tells Elite Daily. "My husband waited nine months to say it when we were dating, and it was torture!”

Even though it’s insightful to hear other peoples’ anecdotes and best practices when it comes to dropping the L-word, ultimately, your relationship is not doomed if it doesn't follow an exact timeline. No one relationship is the same.