How comfortable are you when talking about your feelings with your partner? Does it come easily, or do you do everything you can to avoid the subject? If it's the latter, Dr. Christie Tcharkhoutian, Senior matchmaking specialist at Three Day Rule, warns that you may be missing out really important bonding opportunities with your SO. "Sharing your feelings in a relationship are essential to building mutual trust, safety and respect — if you are able to share your emotions without feeling ashamed or unsafe," she tells Elite Daily. That said, having a few tips for talking about your feelings in relationships when it doesn't come easily to you can be incredibly helpful.

The good news is that if talking about your feelings is a struggle for you, you're not alone, says Dr. Tcharkhoutian. "Research on vulnerability shows us that often, it is the most difficult to be vulnerable with the ones closest to you, including your partner. The reward of acceptance after vulnerability with your partner is very high but the risk of the person closest to you hurting you when you open your heart to them is also very high," she explains. "For this reason, it often feels easier to conceal your feelings and not be vulnerable with your partner but in the end, protecting your feelings and guarding yourself from your partner only breaks intimacy rather than helping connect the couple. Small moments of acceptance and empathy can truly strengthen a relationship to be a safe haven for each partner." Here is how Dr. Tcharkhoutian says to change the dynamic.

1. Get in touch with your emotions on your own first. Trinette Reed/Stocksy The first step to becoming more comfortable with your emotions and expressing them to your partner is to spend some time understanding and getting familiar with your emotions, Dr. Tcharkhoutian says. One great way to do this, she says, is journaling. “Often, the reason identifying and being vulnerable with your partner about how you are feeling is difficult is because we don't take the time to identify our feelings and process them ourselves. You can only have as strong and deep relationship with your partner as you have with yourself,” she explains.

2. Use “I feel” statements. If you’re working on being open with your feelings, Dr. Tcharkhoutian says using “I feel” statements is a great way to get started. “One of the fears in expressing feelings, especially if they are negative as a result of something happening in the relationship, [may be because we are] afraid that our partner will be upset or get defensive. When we focus on the behavior, rather than the person affecting our feelings, this helps to reduce blame and increase focus on emotion,” she explains.

3. Focus on deeper emotions. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy If you’re struggling to talk about your feelings, Dr. Tcharkhoutian suggests taking the time to get to the root of what you are feeling and then having a conversation with your partner. “Often when we are angry, there is a deeper emotion that we are masking with our anger. It may be fear or sadness. Identifying the deeper emotion helps to foster further connection rather than staying in a reactive place, we transition to a reflective place,” she says.