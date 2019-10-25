Text Your Partner These Funny Jokes To Make Them LOL

Hands down, the best part of Popsicles is the Popsicle stick joke. There's nothing better than a joke so bad it's funny, and TBH, everyone could use a bit more humor in their life. If you’re looking to start a conversation with something a little more exciting than “What’s up?” why not make your partner laugh? These funny jokes to text your partner might be a little corny, sure, but they’re guaranteed to make them smile.
As relationship psychotherapist Dr. Fran Walfish previously explained to Elite Daily, a shared mutual sense of humor is a wonderful thing to have in a relationship. In fact, it’s “part of the glue that bonds partners together as a couple,” Dr. Walfish said. If your partner is having a bad day or you’re both still reeling from a disagreement, a good joke can break the tension, keep your relationship fun, and get a good laugh out of your partner.
From the flirty to the ridiculous, here’s a wealth of jokes guaranteed to put a smile on your partner’s face — and just possibly bring you even closer together.
Maybe some of these will earn you an eye roll, but hey — they’ll get the conversation going. You’ll never have to send the dreaded “How was your day?” text again.