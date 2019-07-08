It goes without saying that today, texting plays a pivotal role in our relationships. It provides a quick and convenient way to make date night dinner plans while you're still at work. It also offers a less vulnerable way to flirt with your crush and test the waters. It even gives you a way to stay connected to your SO while you two are apart. But did you know that texting can also impart some invaluable insight into your boo’s feelings? There are certain signs they’re falling in love through text, so if you’re not sure where you two stand, then you might be able to figure it out from their texting habits.
Of course, texting is not the only way to tell if someone’s falling in love. And if you’re dating someone who’s not a good texter, then you’ll obviously have a harder time mining your text convos for any hints about where they stand. However, experts say there are certain signals that typically suggest someone is developing feelings through texting. Some of them are perhaps more obvious, but there are subtler signs to look out for as well. Wondering whether your boo is head over heels for you? Then keep a lookout for one of these telling text habits.
All of these texting habits can certainly point to the possibility that someone is falling for you, but here’s the thing: According to Brown, one of the best signals of all is if they take your conversations off the text thread — and into real life. So, don’t stress if your boo isn’t exhibiting all of these behaviors. If they make plans to see you in person, they’re proving that they value quality time with you, and that’s one of the best ways to build real intimacy.