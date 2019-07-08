It goes without saying that today, texting plays a pivotal role in our relationships. It provides a quick and convenient way to make date night dinner plans while you're still at work. It also offers a less vulnerable way to flirt with your crush and test the waters. It even gives you a way to stay connected to your SO while you two are apart. But did you know that texting can also impart some invaluable insight into your boo’s feelings? There are certain signs they’re falling in love through text, so if you’re not sure where you two stand, then you might be able to figure it out from their texting habits.

Of course, texting is not the only way to tell if someone’s falling in love. And if you’re dating someone who’s not a good texter, then you’ll obviously have a harder time mining your text convos for any hints about where they stand. However, experts say there are certain signals that typically suggest someone is developing feelings through texting. Some of them are perhaps more obvious, but there are subtler signs to look out for as well. Wondering whether your boo is head over heels for you? Then keep a lookout for one of these telling text habits.

01 They Reach Out At Significant Times Riska/E+/Getty Images According to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, timing is the most important texting factor to consider in assessing someone’s feelings toward you. “What you do first in your day and what you do last has the most truth in it," she tells Elite Daily. “So, if a person’s first thought in the morning is to communicate with you — that says a lot.” It’s not just those good morning and goodnight texts that matter, either. If your boo happens to check in during an afternoon lunch break or is quick to respond to your mid-day message, that’s a great sign, too. “If they make themselves available all day every day, then they're opening the door for you,” says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point.

02 They Always Get Right Back To You If they never let a text sit on read for longer than 20 minutes, then chances are they’re into you. Someone who’s falling hard will want to make you a priority, and text communication can tell you a lot. As Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships, previously told Elite Daily, “If someone really likes you, they’ll be responding to text messages quickly, especially in the first hour of receipt to keep the spark alive.” And while not everyone is reliable with their phones, chances are that even an inconsistent texter will be looking out for your texts if they’re really into you.

03 They Keep You In The Loop If you’ve ever noticed that your SO tells you what they have planned for the day or divulges what happened at the office without any prompting, experts say that’s a strong indicator that they may be falling for you. Why? Because they want you to know more about them, and they’re inviting you into their world. “You might not realize it, but filling you in on even the mundane things — that’s significant,” says Wood. “Openly sharing information with you — without you even asking for it — there’s so much intimacy in that.”

04 They Have A Special Language They Use With You recep-bg/E+/Getty Images Does your crush or current partner have special greetings or nicknames they use when they text you? Or, have they developed inside jokes with you that they pepper into your conversations? Coming up with this kind of coded language isn't just super flirty. it could mean they’re falling — hard. “If you feel like it’s unique to you and your conversations, that’s special because no one else would understand it — only you two,” explains Wood. It makes sense when you think about it. This is one way to reinforce your bond while also separating your conversations from all the rest in their phone. Obviously, you’re special to them — or they wouldn’t bother to set your texts apart by personalizing them.

05 They Send You Lots Of Memes & GIFs You may misinterpret a GIF response as laziness, but these kind of texts are actually a good sign. It suggests that you two share a familiarity, and they understand what appeals to your funny bone. "Someone who sends lots of GIFs and memes is a creative person who’s thinking outside the box," April Masini, relationship expert and founder of Relationship Advice Forum, previously explained to Elite Daily. “Instead of using the standard emojis, this GIF sender is looking for something to express feelings that is beyond what’s normal."

06 They Ask Lots Of Questions When the object of your affection asks how your night went or what you work day looks like, they’re showing that they care to be informed on what’s going on in your life. And when they ask you personal questions over text that delve into your preferences, interests, and goals, they’re demonstrating that they want to know you on a deeper level. Both of these behaviors point to one thing: They might very well be falling for you. “If someone makes statements that don't beg a response, that's a pretty good sign they're not into you,” explains Brown. “People will ask questions or send messages that require a response if they're into you.” Questions keep the conversation flowing, so if bae is asking you things over text, then that suggests they want to stay as connected to you as possible.

All of these texting habits can certainly point to the possibility that someone is falling for you, but here’s the thing: According to Brown, one of the best signals of all is if they take your conversations off the text thread — and into real life. So, don’t stress if your boo isn’t exhibiting all of these behaviors. If they make plans to see you in person, they’re proving that they value quality time with you, and that’s one of the best ways to build real intimacy.

