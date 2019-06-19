20 Paw-Fect Pick Up Lines For Dog Lovers

Making the first move on dating apps is no easy feat. When you’re feeling uninspired, coming up with an opening line that goes beyond “Hey, what’s up?” is tough — especially when your new match’s profile gives you nothing to work with. But as soon as you spot a dog in one of their photos, you might have an in. That is, as long as you love pets, too. (Be sincere — don’t tell them you love dogs if you actually can’t stand them, if you’re allergic to them, or if you are actually a cat person.) Send your match one of these dog-themed pick up lines, and you might just be on a walk in the park in no time.

Some of these openers aren’t dog pick up lines as much as they are questions and conversation starters about dogs, but all of them should help you win over anyone who has a special bond with their pup. A few are on the (very) corny side, but when it comes to dating apps like Tinder, anything goes. Besides, a dog lover might appreciate your ruff sense of humor.

Below, 20 opening lines to use when you come across your paw-fect match.

Your profile pic is so cute. The human isn’t too bad looking either. I just gotta say, you and that dog are looking awfully fetching in your photos. Honestly, it was im-paws-ible not to swipe right on that photo of you and your dog. So cute! What do you say to you, me, and our dogs getting together sometime to raise the ruff? Cute dog in your pics! Can I have his number? I may be more of a cat person, but for you, I’d be willing to go to the bark side. Swiped for the dog, stayed for the human. You love dogs. I love dogs. I think we may just be the paw-fect match. I don't want to make the faux-paw of coming on strong, but your dog is so adorable, I couldn’t resist. I need to know more about that dog. (And also about you.) I don't normally make the first move, but there was just something dif-fur-ent about your photos. I love dogs, you love dogs, it's just me or is there some real pet-tential here? Aww, what’s your pup’s name? He has such a sweet face. Heya, howl you doin'? Yikes, sorry, that was a ruff start. Hi! Tell me a funny story about your dog. I know you’ve got one. You and your dog make the cutest duo. Cute dog! I just wanted to take this op-paw-tunity to say hi! Just saying, our dogs would definitely get along really well. We seem to be into a lot of the same things, dogs included. We should get together sometime and see what we unleash. One thing you and your dog have in common — go. (Aside from being really cute, that is.)

Remember: Dating should be fun! Don't be afraid to keep your opening lines light and not take yourself too seriously. If your match isn’t into it, well, that's a bummer, but there are plenty of other cute pups in the dog park. Onto the next!