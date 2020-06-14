Matching on dating apps is the easy part — swipe right, wait, repeat. But making the first move and starting conversation can be nerve-wracking, especially if you're not used to taking initiative. The trick to a good opening line is finding common ground in your match's profile that can move the conversation forward naturally. If you love the outdoors, and you match with someone who has photos of them hiking, biking, or camping in their profile, then having a few dating app opening lines for outdoorsy matches can make the transition to chatting a seamless one.

You can open with a cheesy joke (never underestimate the power of silliness), you can comment on — or ask a question about — something in their profile, or you can just tell them how smoking hot they look holding up a giant fish. With that in mind, here are some outdoorsy-inspired ideas to help you shoot your shot.

Go for a laugh to get the conversation started.

1. It looks like you like camping as much as I do. You could say my feelings about it are really in-tents!

2. Wow, those are some beautiful woods in your profile pics. Maybe we can explore them together, unless you'd like me to leaf you alone?

3. Hey! I also like long walks in the woods. Hopefully you won't tell me to take a hike.

4. I apologize if this is one of the boulder first messages you've seen, but I also love the outdoors and I think your profile rocks.

5. I saw your profile after deciding to start looking for fellow nature lovers. You might say I was branching out.

Compliments are always welcome.

6. I love all the outdoor adventure pics. You look like so much fun!

7. Hiking does a body good. Just sayin’!

8. Wow, all your photos are incredible. Your outdoor adventures are seriously goals.

9. I don't normally make the first move, but you're just so cute and it seems like you love camping just as much as I do. I couldn't resist.

10. You really know how to pick camping spots. How about we see how you do with restaurants?

Ask a question about their passions.

11. Wow! That hiking photo is gorgeous. Where was it taken?

12. I’ve always wanted to visit [location in photo]. What did you think of it?

13. I love camping! Where’s your favorite place to go?

14. I’ve always been curious about trying rock climbing, how did you get into it?

15. If you could only do one outdoor activity for the rest of your life, what would it be?

While making the first move on a dating app can be a bit daunting, it’s a lot easier to take the plunge if you have opening lines handy. And for an outdoorsy type, these lines are great ways to start things off on the right foot.