If you've spent any time chatting on dating apps, you know that it can get a little, well, tedious from time to time. After a while, it can feel as though you're asking and answering the same questions and having the same conversations over and over. The good news is that you don't have to stay stuck in that rut — you probably just need some more conversation-provoking questions to ask on dating apps. Not only will they freshen things up, but you might even get a clearer picture of who you're chatting up, which can help you decide when and if you're ready to take the conversation IRL.

You can learn a lot about what a person believes and how they think by asking them questions that require some real thought and creativity to answer. Plus, you can see if you'll potentially vibe based on how they react to the deeper questions, and whether or not they have fun with it and even reciprocate. If that sounds like just what you need to break out of your chatting routine, here are some questions to help inspire you.

1. What decade should you have been born in?

2. If you could make the entire world agree on one thing, what would it be?

3. If you could change one thing about the internet, what would it be?

4. What's the best advice someone ever gave you?

5. If you could find out the answer to one of life's mysteries, what would it be?

6. If you could have a superpower, what would it be and what would you do with it?

7. If you could time travel, when would you go to and what would you do?

8. Has there ever been a time you proved everyone wrong?

9. What was the best purchase you ever made?

10. What was the best movie you’ve seen in the last year and what made it so great?

11. You're on a deserted island and you can only take one movie, one album, and one book. What are they?

12. What always makes you laugh and what always makes you cry?

13. What's something you’ve always wanted to tell people but never had the opportunity to?

14. If you could snap your fingers and change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

15. What's the biggest misconception people have about you?

16. What's the thing you most want to accomplish in your lifetime?

17. What are your deal breakers in a relationship?

18. What gets you the most excited in life?

19. What's your “unpopular opinion” opinion?

20. What's the thing you hope to be known for?

Any of these questions should make great jumping off points for compelling conversations, and will help shed light on whether someone's a real potential match should you decide to take things offline. If you do, these also double as great face-to-face conversation starters. Just sayin’.