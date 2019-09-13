Your pup is always down for an adventure, they never fail to put a smile on your face, and they can cheer you up faster than anyone else. When it comes to dogs, they’re not just sweet and adorable, but super hilarious companions. That’s why you need funny captions for your dog’s Instagram account ready to go whenever an LOL-worthy moment happens. You never know when your dog will start chasing their tail or running around in a way that will have you laughing so hard you’re crying. There are also those moments when your pup just gives you a look that makes you want to giggle.

It’s as if they know just how to make you smile, and for such a silly pooch pic, you need a caption that matches their vibes. Naturally, they probably have an Instagram account you started that’s dedicated to their cuteness. It’s where you post all your fave pics, and also where these 45 funny dog captions will come in handy. You know you need to post more than just your pup's adorable pic on its own. A clever caption is like a treat on top of it all to make sure your furry friend gets all the likes they deserve. So, for every tail wag, fetch fail, and silly snap you get, you can be ready to post to your pooch's Insta right away with a caption that'll have your followers howling with laughter.

"I don't always bark at night, but when I do, it's for no reason." "I just met you, and this is crazy, but here's my squeak toy. Throw it, maybe." "Paws what you're doing right now, and look at me." "I'm so paw-fect. Love me fur-ever." "Feeling quite fetching today." "Bad to the bone." — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad To The Bone" "Raise the woof!" "I'm ready to paw-ty!" "If you've had a ruff day, I'm here to make you feel better." "Quit hounding me. I'm fetching as fast as possible." "Who's a good boy? Well, I'm a good boy. Obvi!" "Here's some advice: Stand up for yourself. Don't just roll over when someone tells you too. Unless they have treats." "Cuteness overload, am I right?" "Anything is paw-sible." "Thank you fur being a friend." "Sometimes, they call me 'Getbackhere.'" "I have just met you, and I love you." — Up "Oh yeah, that's the spot!" "Will work for belly rubs." "Trans-fur-mation Tuesday." "Wait a minute... this isn't the park." "Just pug-get about it." "I dig it." "I Shih Tzu not." "No worries at all. It’s the leashed I can do." "I'm all about that pug life." "I deserve to be on the cover of Vanity Fur." "Kids these days... When I was a pup, I only had one toy and one stick." "Today is the day. I can feel it. Today is the day I catch that tail." "I has to pee." "I see you have food. I would also like food. Please give me your food." "Don't stop retrievin'. Hold onto that feeling." "I will always woof you." "I'll steal your heart like I steal your side of the bed." "Ugh, here comes the pup-arazzi again." “It’s pawesome to have fans like you.” “Living that fairy-tail life.” “You’re very fur-tunate to have a dog like me.” “I’m one hot dog.” “Can I get a round of a-paws for this outfit?” “Paw-don me, but I think it’s time for my walk.” “Always chews to have a good day.” “Still trying to make fetch happen.” “Rolling over into the weekend like.” “I’m the corg-key to your heart.”