Hold the phone: are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly secretly engaged? Potentially, potentially. A source told Us Weekly that Megan was seen sporting a ring on “that special finger” at MGK’s rehearsal for his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The source added that fans could expect a “surprise announcement” during the rapper’s debut VMAs set on Sept. 12 — but did MGK really pop the question? Or is Megan’s jewelry fooling us once again?

Followers of the couple might remember that Megan and MGK sparked similar rumors back in January, when she was spotted rocking a massive diamond on her left ring finger in New York City shortly before MGK’s Saturday Night Live appearance. Megan promptly put a stop to that gossip, though, posting photos of a different kind of ring on that finger — this time with the words “F*CK YOU” spelled out in all caps — on her Instagram story on Jan. 29.

That said, marriage is reportedly not off the table for the pair. A source told Us Weekly in February that MGK would marry Megan “in a heartbeat,” though the source also shared that Megan was “enjoying the pace that their relationship is going in and is content with how things are currently” and wasn’t “in any rush to get married again.”

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan and MGK have reportedly been together since May 2020, when they met on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. That same month, Megan’s ex-husband — Beverly Hills 90210 alum Brian Austin Green — confirmed their split. Megan and Brian had been married for a decade and have three sons together: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 5. MGK is said to have met “all of her kids.” (Though that’s not prevented Brian from throwing some shade at his ex-wife and her new beau. Do we think he’d be salty about an engagement, too?)

Either way, we’ll be waiting for this potential “announcement” at the VMAs, where MGK will be performing his new single “Papercuts” with friend (and Khloe Kardashian’s current love) Travis Barker. Of course, sometimes a ring is just a ring — TBD!