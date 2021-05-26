Machine Gun Kelly Is Celebrating Megan Fox's Love For Him On Twitter

These two are nothing if not romantic. Case in point: They even celebrate “I love you” anniversaries. Megan Fox told Machine Gun Kelly she loved him on May 25, 2020. Exactly one year later, on May 25, 2021, the rocker took to Twitter to celebrate the sweet relationship milestone.

While they have both previously admitted to pretty much immediately falling in love with each other as soon as they met back in March of 2020, MGK recently revealed Fox didn't actually say the words, "I love you," until May 25, 2020. On May 25, 2021, the rocker tweeted: "she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today." Needless to say, the "she" was presumably Fox. Awww.

MGK and Fox met on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in March 2020. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," Fox told Nylon of first meeting MGK. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked." Similarly, MGK told Howard Stern of meeting Fox, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact."

MGK’s tweet celebrating their “I love you” anniversary comes days after the couple sizzled the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in coordinating black ensembles. Their red carpet PDA included but was not limited to: them touching tongues and her legit grabbing his crotch.

Later that night, while accepting the award for Top Rock Artist later that night, MGK thanked his “twin soul who showed him love” while pointing to Fox.

The “twin soul” line seemed to be a reference to a comment Fox had made during their first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall back in July 2020. As she put it, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think.” At this point, I think it’s safe to say she and MGK are on the same page about that theory.