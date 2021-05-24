Most loved-up couple at the Billboard Music Awards? I’d say the award goes to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. As if their red carpet PDA wasn’t enough, Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 BBMAs shoutout to Megan Fox during his acceptance speech was everything. While accepting the award for Top Rock Artist, MGK thanked his “twin soul who showed him love” while pointing to Fox, and OMG, my heart can’t take the cuteness. Oh, and he also shared a sweet kiss with her before making his way to the stage.

Ever since they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020, MGK and Fox have made it clear their bond is something special. During their first joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall back in July 2020, Fox gushed about the rocker, calling him her “twin flame.” As she explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think." That’s deep, y’all.

Fox also said she and MGK share a connection of “mythic proportions” during a November 2020 interview with Nylon. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she gushed. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.” Phew. And though MGK may have kept his BBMAs speech brief, his shoutout to Fox made it clear the feeling is mutual.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ahead of the May 23 award show, the lovebirds heated up the red carpet in coordinating black ensembles. MGK even painted his tongue black (how? why?) for the occasion, which he showed off in his Instagram Stories beforehand. However, that didn’t keep Fox from touching tongues with her boo for the cameras. Is it hot in here or is it just me?

Thanks for loving each other loud and proud, you two.