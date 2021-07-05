It’s still unclear what, exactly, is going on between Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus, but three months after they were first linked, the romance rumors are back in full force. On Wednesday, June 30, Lovato and Cyrus were photographed holding hands at a Six Flags party. Although neither has commented on their relationship status, the outing came just days after they performed together at a YouTube Pride event (and exchanged some pretty cute comments on Insta).

Fans have kept an eye on these two since they collaborated on “Easy,” a late addition to Lovato’s April album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. At the time, one source told Page Six they were “very close” and had been “hanging out”; another insider, however, said they were just friends. “They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” the source told Page Six on March 31. “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

But according to their social media activity, anyway, they’ve only gotten closer over the past few months. On June 25, Lovato and Cyrus performed their song together for the first time. When Lovato posted about the performance on Instagram, Cyrus responded with a string of heart emojis, adding, “[you] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.” And she shared her own post, too, with a sweet message for Lovato: “demi, thank you for having me. I’m so proud of you and who you are.”

Cyrus has a complicated relationship history. Most infamously, she was involved with rapper Lil Xan in 2018, but that relationship imploded when Cyrus reportedly sent him a meme that he misinterpreted as evidence she cheated. In response, Cyrus accused Xan of cheating. (It was a lot.) Since then, she was briefly connected to DJ Diablo, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokepurpp, and Tana Mongeau.

Lovato, meanwhile, was previously engaged to actor Max Ehrich. Following their split in September 2020, Lovato — who identifies as pansexual — has said they are excited to fully explore their queerness. “Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” they told Entertainment Weekly in March. “I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself… I've always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”

Lovato told Glamour that they put romance on the back-burner after calling off their engagement to Ehrich. Now, though, they feel more prepared to move forward. “My heart is pretty open,” they told Glamour in March. Only time, photos, and Instagram posts will tell if their heart is pretty open to Cyrus, specifically.