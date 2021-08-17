The coworker-to-romantic-partner pipeline is strong with Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim — but the strength of their astrological compatibility is still TBD. Stause, a water sign, and Oppenheim, a fire sign, both appeared thrilled to announce their new relationship in July 2021 while on vacation in Italy. The Selling Sunset stars then reaffirmed their status when Stause edited her 40th birthday Instagram post from a few days earlier to reveal that it was Oppenheim who had decked out her room with a truly appalling amount of birthday flowers and balloons. And while overcoming their mismatched signs may prove to be an uphill battle in some respects, there are elements of each of their signs that make Stause and Oppenheim surprisingly compatible.

Stause, born on July 21, 1981, is a Cancer — a nurturing water sign ruled by the moon, known for its protective nature and emotional sensitivity. Oppenheim, born on April 12, 1977, is at the other end of the zodiac spectrum: an Aries fire sign with intense passion and enthusiasm, ruled by the planet Mars, God of War. In a successful Cancer-Aries match-up, the two opposing energies will balance out. In order for a Cancer-Aries relationship to thrive, the partners need to see one another as equals; they need to commit to working together to keep their communication open, fluid, and consistent — truly the makings of any good partnership, regardless of whether the match has been written in the stars.

Cancer and Aries may not be the most emotionally similar signs, but that doesn’t make them any worse of a match — in fact, their differences may actually be a strength. The two signs have a lot to teach one another. Cancers can struggle with shouldering emotional burdens, holding strong feelings in, or always being stuck doing unseen emotional labor. Aries partners, with the confidence and stoicism of soldiers rushing into battle, can help Cancers release some of that intense energy. The flipside of the coin? Cancers can help Aries partners learn to soften, slow down, and access their gentleness and feminine power.

Considering the fact that Oppenheim is technically Stause’s boss, these Cancer-Aries dynamics come baked into whatever romantic relationship develops between them. And while some fans have criticized the pair — one Twitter user called their relationship an “HR violation” — the real estate power couple has already been through a lot as colleagues and friends, especially in the aftermath of Stause’s divorce from actor Justin Hartley in 2019. The split was emotionally devastating for Stause. Her Selling Sunset cast-mates, including Oppenheim, rallied around her and helped her process the loss, exemplifying the ways these two signs can serve one another.

So while Cancers are traditionally thought to pair well with fellow water signs or earth signs such as Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, or Pisces, and are generally considered to be least compatible with Aries and Libra, there are plenty of ways that water signs and fire signs can coexist without canceling each other out completely. Sure, if you dump water on fire it’ll go out; and if you heat water too intensely, it’ll evaporate. But when you get the combination just right, you have a rolling boil — drop in some pasta and you’ve got a match made in heaven.