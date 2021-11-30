Here's How Cassie Randolph Reportedly Feels About Coming Out Colton

When reality star and former football player Colton Underwood came out in April 2021 during an interview with Good Morning America, Bachelor Nation gained its first openly gay lead. Now, on Friday, Dec. 3 — more than three years after his season of The Bachelor first aired and a year after his tumultuous breakup with Cassie Randolph — Netflix is set to release Coming Out Colton, a new series detailing Underwood’s journey to find himself. A trailer for the show was released on Monday, Nov. 29, reportedly stirring up uncomfortable feelings in Randolph, who was reportedly put “through hell” by her ex toward the end of their relationship.

Upon the release of the trailer, Page Six reported on Monday that “Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton,” according to an inside source. “She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show.”

The source claimed, “There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship and she wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative.”

In late 2018, Underwood capped off Season 23 of The Bachelor when he offered Randolph his final rose. The pair never got engaged, but they remained a couple and lived together for a portion of their relationship until they announced their breakup in May 2020.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In September of that year, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood for allegedly “stalking her, attaching a tracking device to her vehicle, and sending her disturbing text messages,” according to Page Six. (At the time, Underwood’s reps declined Elite Daily’s request for comment on the allegations.) Less than two months later, Randolph dropped the order.

That drama appears to be a significant talking point in Coming Out Colton, as it resurfaces in the trailer several times. The preview shows Underwood admitting he put his ex “through hell” because of his “own insecurities” about his sexuality.

His father, Scott Underwood, also commented on the situation with Randolph. “Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails,” he said in the clip. Later in the trailer, someone can be seen telling the former Bachelor that what he “put her through” was “bullsh*t.”

When Underwood made his life-changing announcement on Good Morning America, he included a public apology to Randolph, saying that he had “messed up” and “made a lot of bad choices.” He added that he “loved everything about her” and wished that he would’ve been “courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”

He also addressed his past relationship a month later in an interview for a Variety cover in May, when he said, “I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to [...] not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don’t have to address my past as a straight man. Controlling situations to try to grasp at any part of the straight fantasy that I was trying to live out was so wrong.”

For her part, Randolph has remained quiet about the situation, not making many comments about her ex’s sexuality or his apologies. She briefly addressed fans in April while promoting her YouTube channel, thanking them for their influx of support in the wake of Underwood’s announcement.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while she would reportedly prefer to be left out of the Coming Out Colton series altogether, she is apparently receptive to Underwood’s remorse.

“It’s nice to see that he appears genuinely sorry — and it’s comforting to know that his friends and family are holding him accountable for everything he did to Cassie,” the source claimed.

The source also told Page Six, “At her core, Cassie supports Colton telling his story if that helps him and other people in the LGBTQIA+ community. The part that sucks is that there’s really no way for him to tell his story without mentioning their breakup.”

While Underwood continues to shine a spotlight on his personal life, Randolph also went public in July with her new boyfriend, musician Brighton Reinhardt, who, according to Page Six’s source, “makes this Netflix stuff easier to deal with.” Here’s hoping Randolph and Underwood both keep finding their light.