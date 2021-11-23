Colton Underwood's Netflix Show Is Coming Out Soon

Bachelor franchise alums go on to have all kinds of careers, but former Bachelor Colton Underwood is forging new territory. After starring as the lead in Season 23 of The Bachelor, Colton went on a journey of self-discovery and came out as gay in spring 2021. Now, he’s starring in a Netflix series all about his coming-out journey, called Coming Out Colton.

On April 14, 2021, Colton appeared on Good Morning America to speak openly about his identity for the first time. At the time, he said that the lockdowns in 2020 gave him the chance to do some self-reflection in a way he hadn’t been able to do before. He said:

Obviously, like, this year's been a lot for a lot of people, and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from, or what they've put off in their lives. And for me, I've been running from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and I've been processing it. The next step in all of this is sort of letting people know.

Coming Out Colton will offer fans an inside look at Colton’s experiences as he came out to himself, his friends and family, and the public. Here’s everything we know so far about the Netflix series so far:

Coming Out Colton Release Date

Coming Out Colton is coming out soon! The unscripted series will arrive on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Coming Out Colton Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer for Coming Out Colton yet, but on Nov. 23, Colton posted a promo pic for the series, which includes a photo of Colton, along with the tagline: “His journey to a new reality.”

Colton captioned the post with a brief explanation of just how special the moment in the photo was to him. He wrote:

This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey. I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way.

Fans can expect to learn a lot more about these emotional moments from Colton’s journey when Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix.