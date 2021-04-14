Colton Underwood Is Reportedly Making A Netflix Show After Coming Out As Gay

After making a big announcement on Wednesday, April 14, it sounds like former Bachelor star Colton Underwood is turning to what he knows best: reality television. Shortly after coming out as gay on Good Morning America, reports arose that Colton Underwood is making a Netflix show documenting his life as an openly gay man. Netflix declined Elite Daily's request for confirmation of this series, but multiple outlets have revealed details about it.

Multiple outlets, including Variety and TMZ, reported Underwood is already currently filming an unscripted series for Netflix centered on his coming out story. The reports also claim that Olympian and actor Gus Kenworthy is involved in the project as a sort of guide for Underwood. The news of this series came hours after Underwood appeared on Good Morning America and came out as gay in an emotional interview with Robin Roberts.

"I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," Underwood said. "I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

According to TMZ's sources, Underwood had begun production on this new Netflix show weeks before his Good Morning America appearance. If true, then viewers can likely expect Underwood's GMA interview to be a major part of the series.

Underwood was a tight end on various NFL offseason and practice teams from 2014 to 2016, and first shot to fame as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. He went on to appear in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and then helmed his own season of The Bachelor in 2019. After meeting Cassie Randolph on the show, Underwood was in a relationship with her until the pair broke up in 2020. The breakup was notably messy, with reports that Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood after accusing him of stalking her.

