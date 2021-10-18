Austen Kroll’s Reaction To Madison LeCroy’s Engagement Was Feisty

Wedding bells will soon be ringing in Charleston! On Oct. 13, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy told Us Weekly that she is officially engaged to her boyfriend of just seven months, Brett Randle. And while Madison said she’s “so excited” about the proposal, her ex has brushed the announcement off… or has he? Based on what sources told Us Weekly, Austen Kroll’s reaction to Madison’s engagement was low-key feisty. And honestly, we’re not surprised.

“He’s never met her fiancé, nor has he gotten the chance to see them together, so it’s hard for him to form an opinion about Brett,” one source claimed, saying Austen is “still taking [it] in.”

Another source, however, claimed that Austen was “completely unbothered” by Madison’s engagement, explaining that he was barbecuing with friends when he first got word.

“When the time comes for Austen to get engaged, he won’t make it an infomercial,” the source added, likely throwing shade at Madison’s decision to share the proposal details in an interview with Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with Amazon.

Madison and Austen are still in the same social circles as well, which has apparently made it more challenging for him to process the fact that Madison’s marrying another man.

“They still communicate, so it’s not like after they broke up, they completely stopped talking to each other,” the first source said. “That’s what also makes it hard for Austen because she’s still in his life.”

That said, Austen hasn’t commented publicly on the engagement yet, and Madison told Us Weekly that his reaction never “even crossed” her mind.

“It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation,” she told Us Weekly. “I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

According to his pals, this seems to be pretty on the money. “[Austen’s] not ready for a big commitment of marriage right now and just wants to have fun,” the first source explained. “Madison, clearly, wants the opposite.”

A quick refresher on these two: They two dated on and off from early 2018 to late 2020, and Madison and Austen’s romantic history is nothing short of exhausting. Over the nearly three-year course of their relationship, a video showing Austen in bed with two other women emerged (he later claimed the incident happened “very early on,” before he and Madison were serious; he accused Madison of sliding into other guys’ DMs; and the two reportedly had flings with famous exes and fellow reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler (rumors that Kristin later shut down).

This all came before Madison’s bizarre claim that she had a FaceTime affair with “a very famous, married ex-MLB player” while dating Austen — a confession she made during the Southern Charm reunion special in January 2021. Madison’s co-star, Danni Baird, later claimed the “player” in question was Alex Rodriguez, which A-Rod denied, per the New York Post.

Here’s hoping Austen and Madison are both able to move on — and no more rumored FaceTime affairs crop up along the way!