Madison LeCroy Is Engaged To A Mystery Man After A Whirlwind Romance

Madison LeCroy revealed in an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that she’s officially engaged to her boyfriend Brett after reportedly dating for only seven months. The Southern Charm reality star gushed about the engagement, saying that her partner involved her son in the adorable plan and that she’s been holding onto the announcement but is too excited to keep it in any longer.

“Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” she told Us Weekly. Madison also said she and Brett are in no hurry to lock down wedding plans.

More to come...