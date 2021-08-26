Some zodiac signs can overcome a little astrological incompatibility, but for Aries and Virgo, getting past their differences is a serious challenge. Yes, both signs are ambitious, hardworking, and hardheaded, but the similarities pretty much end there. And while Aries-Virgo compatibility isn’t the worst, trouble is almost always guaranteed when an Aries man and Virgo woman (or Aries woman and Virgo man, or really any combination of these two signs, regardless of gender) decide to date. That’s the problem with two stubborn people who have little in common beyond their stubbornness: Neither is willing to change for the other.

For Virgos, the most vexing thing about Aries is their spontaneity. While Virgos always plan several steps ahead, Aries likes to leap without looking (which is why Virgo often takes issue with free-spirited Sagittarius as well). “It’s highly unlikely that Aries will ever change their ways, and Virgo may view Aries as too impulsive for their liking,” Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, previously told Bustle. “Impulsiveness and acting without considering all of the details first could bring out the Virgo’s tendency to criticize, and things could escalate badly from there.” And no, the rams of the zodiac do not respond well to criticism, especially from a partner.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

For Aries, their need to always be right will def cause some tension with their Virgo lover. While a Virgo’s meddling is almost always done out of love, Aries will interpret their advice as disapproval, and their fiery tempers will take over from there. As astrologer Alexandria Lettman previously told Bustle, “Aries is bold, opinionated, magnetizing, aggressively passionate, and does everything with a sense of urgency,” which is a problem when they link up with a slow-and-steady Virgo, who’s not one to make any rash decisions. When dating a Virgo, an Aries will likely end up feeling stifled, which is never a good thing.

Although Aries and Virgo couldn’t be more different if they tried, an Aries-Virgo match does have the potential to succeed — if they’re willing to put in a lot of work, that is. “As long as each partner is grateful for how different the other is and not villainize the other for doing things differently, this [Aries-Virgo relationship] can work,” Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, previously told Bustle. However, she also noted, “It will take vision, time, and commitment, which one or both partners might not have.” These aren’t folks who compromise easily, after all, and with their busy schedules, they may not be able to put in the effort their relationship will require.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

If you are in an Aries-Virgo relationship, don’t be discouraged. The fact that you’re already in one is testament to your dedication. No matter whether you’re an Aries man, Virgo woman, Aries woman, Virgo man, or a non-binary or gender non-conforming Aries or Virgo — this relationship has the potential to thrive as long as you and your partner are both willing to appreciate your differences and work together towards a common goal.

Experts:

Leslie Hale, astrologer with Keen.com

Alexandria Lettman, astrologer

Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils