Another pop girl is adding “scent maker” to her resume. Tate McRae has officially launched her first-ever eau de parfum, TATE 01, and she’s already calling it a vital part of her beauty routine.

“Fragrance is that final invisible layer that elevates my entire mood,” McRae said in an official statement ahead of launch day. “With TATE 01, I set out to craft a scent that feels entirely second-skin: effortless, subtly edgy, and perfectly you.”

The “Housewife” singer currently sports her new aroma during rehearsals, noting that it warms up and moves with her body, allowing her to feel confident.

The overall vibe of TATE 01 is woody with key notes of:

Sparkling bergamot

Clary sage

Orange flower

Hedione

Iso E Super

Sensual moss

Creamy tonka

The inclusion of ISO E Super is what really caught my eye. It’s a synthetic aroma molecule designed to react with your skin chemistry. As someone who is obsessed with color-changing pH makeup and wore a lot of mood rings as a kid, I’m always interested in beauty products that are unique to me. Intrigued by McRae’s promise of “a signature scent that feels effortlessly you,” I had to give it a try.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of TATE 01 after wearing it for two days straight.

Tate McRae

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Fast Facts:

Price: The 30ml bottle is available in the U.S. and Canada for $58 on tatebytm.com. The $82 100ml is completely sold out right now, but a restock is on its way. Starting Oct. 16, you can grab both sizes, along with a $28 spray on Ulta.com, before they land in physical stores on Oct. 25. Heads up: There’s a three-bottle limit per order online.

The 30ml bottle is available in the U.S. and Canada for $58 on tatebytm.com. The $82 100ml is completely sold out right now, but a restock is on its way. Starting Oct. 16, you can grab both sizes, along with a $28 spray on Ulta.com, before they land in physical stores on Oct. 25. Heads up: There’s a three-bottle limit per order online. Who this is best for: Tate McRae stands and anyone searching for a feminine, floral scent to wear all day.

Tate McRae stands and anyone searching for a feminine, floral scent to wear all day. What I like: You can find this bottle in the dictionary next to “long-lasting.”

You can find this bottle in the dictionary next to “long-lasting.” What I don’t like: The bottle is so heavy, it could double as a paperweight.

The bottle is so heavy, it could double as a paperweight. My rating: 4.8/5

Packaging:

The bottle is probably the one detail I have the biggest issue with — it’s a bit clunky and uninspired. I personally love when a pop star releases a signature scent and lets their personality shine through the design. Billie Eilish has her dice and sculpted bronze silhouette bottles, while Sabrina Carpenter’s sweet scents always look like chocolate bars. Even Britney Spears’ iconic Fantasy globes and bright colors are etched in my brain forever.

Unfortunately, the TATE 01 geometric bottle is kind of bland in design with its white and black color palette. It’s also difficult to spray since the glass bottle is so rotund and heavy.

First Impressions:

Because this was described as a “velvet-woody aura,” I was expecting something warm. However, TATE 01 is bright and feminine. The scent really woke me up and activated my senses. It’s way more floral than I thought it would be, and reminded me of a fresh bouquet from the farmers market.

The Results:

Over time, TATE 01 settled beautifully on my skin, and the dry down wasn’t as bright and floral. Instead, it became more subtle and clean, which I really enjoyed wearing all day.

What I loved the most was its staying power. Even though the scent chilled out a bit, it remained on me for hours. It allowed my friends to take notice and compliment me — which is always the goal.

Is Tate McRae’s TATE 01 Worth It?

David Fisher/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for some positive fragrance feedback and love a fresh floral scent with personality, TATE 01 is definitely worth adding to cart. Its long-lasting quality is also a major win. On top of all of that, I really appreciate how flirty and fun the notes are, which feels very in line with McRae’s vibe. I just wish she got a little more creative with the bottle design. Considering how much I know McRae openly admires Spears, this really could have been her Fantasy moment.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I test the latest celebrity beauty drops to see if they’re actually worth adding to your collection. I’m always switching up my perfume and body spray depending on my mood, but my usual fragrance of choice is something floral, clean, or a vanilla with character.