The Jennifer Lawrenaissance is most definitely upon us. Over the past few months, the actor joined Instagram, clocked Connor Wood drinking a smoothie (and was paid no mind), and reprised her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Along the way, she even launched her own hair care brand, Mes°.

To say the Oscar winner has been booked and busy is an understatement — which is exactly why she created Mes° (pronounced “mess”) for anyone living a similarly active lifestyle. Launched on Oct. 27 under her ethos that “beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around,” the line was co-founded with Jasmina Aganovic, a beauty industry veteran and MIT-trained chemical and biological engineer. Together, they came up with a tight lineup of products that are simple, prioritize hair health, and keep your locks looking fresh long after wash day.

As a fellow busy gal, washing my hair at the end of a long day is last on my to-do list — even though it's the one thing standing between me and looking like a total slob. Needless to say, a line built to stretch the time between washes sounded pretty intriguing. When the chance to test Mes° came my way, I happily volunteered as tribute to see whether the collection could actually survive my busiest, greasiest days.

Mes° Beauty

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Fast Facts:

Price: $52 for the Multitask Repair Mask, $34 for the Good Roots Volume Mist, and $44 for the Off-Duty Restyling Serum (or $120 for all three in The Low Maintenance° Edit bundle).

$52 for the Multitask Repair Mask, $34 for the Good Roots Volume Mist, and $44 for the Off-Duty Restyling Serum (or $120 for all three in The Low Maintenance° Edit bundle). Who this is best for: Girls on the go.

Girls on the go. What I like: How the products still work days after the first application.

How the products still work days after the first application. What I don’t like: The user experience (specifically the scent and packaging) isn’t as enjoyable as the results.

The user experience (specifically the scent and packaging) isn’t as enjoyable as the results. My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging & First Impressions:

The line is sleek and effortlessly cool — very J. Law. The Multitask Repair Mask comes in a deep purple (and reusable) tub, while the Good Roots Volume Mist arrives in a rounded, baby blue spray bottle.

The most innovative packaging can be seen in the Off-Duty Restyling Serum, which comes in a cherry-red container. Twist the little cone on top to open the eye at the center, and shake out the serum into your palm.

How To Apply:

I started with the Multitask Repair Mask. The last time I got a haircut, my stylist seemed genuinely concerned about how dry my hair was, so I was especially excited to give this one a try.

Before Megan LaCreta

The directions instruct you to apply the mask to dry hair and leave it in for five minutes — or overnight for deeper conditioning. Because the formula is pretty thick, trying to evenly distribute it through my strands was a bit challenging. Honest moment: The texture could best be described as “gloopy,” and the scent was a little odd, reminding me of craft glue.

Once my hair was saturated, I slicked it into a bun and ran some errands. After about four hours, I rinsed it out in the shower before continuing with my usual shampoo and conditioner routine. (I will add that the glue-like scent was completely masked by the fragrance in my shampoo and conditioner.) While my hair was still damp, I sprayed the Good Roots Volume Mist at my roots and blew my hair dry.

After the Multitask Repair Mask and New Good Roots Volume Mist Megan LaCreta

Despite the iffy application process, I was pretty darn pleased with the results. My hair felt super soft, brushed out effortlessly, and didn’t feel weighed down the way heavier conditioning products often make it feel. I also definitely saw some added volume from the mist, even though it carried that same glue-y scent.

The Results:

While I enjoyed the first two products, I knew the true test would come a few days later. My hair — and especially my bangs — gets greasy quickly, so I was curious to see if the volume mist would deliver on its promise to reduce scalp oiliness. Spoiler: It totally did. My hair would normally be flat on my forehead by Day 3 without washing, yet it still had some bounce to it. I even gave it a few more sprays with the mist for another revival of volume. It essentially functioned like a really good dry shampoo, minus any itchy build-up.

Before, Day 3 Megan LaCreta After Good Roots Volume Mist and Off-Duty Restyling Serum Megan LaCreta INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

I also broke out the Off-Duty Restyling Serum, which claims to restore yesterday’s style by taming frizz. The lightweight formula didn’t leave my hair feeling greasy at all. While I don’t have much texture in my hair to redefine, it did a decent job of curbing my flyaways.

Final Verdict: Is Mes° Beauty Worth It?

Mes° Beauty

I’ll say it: I’m a Mes° fan. The scent wasn’t my favorite, but honestly, the products were so effective that I’m willing to look past it — especially the Good Roots Volume Mist. If I were in the Hunger Games, you’d catch me smuggling it into the arena (because you can’t get sponsors looking greasy!).

About Me:

As an editorial associate, I often get the chance to try new products. When it comes to my hair, I like to keep things simple. I’m big on overnight curls, leave-in products, and, for when all else fails, claw clips — but I recently got bangs, and those require a little more from my daily styling routine. My goal is to look as good as possible, with the least amount of effort.