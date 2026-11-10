Back in September, beauty creators began teasing Glow Recipe’s all-new Fresh Slices Eye Mask with a twist-to-dispense container. Now, nearly two months later, the Exopeptide Caffeine Brightening & Depuffing Fresh Slices are ready for their closeup. They will be available exclusively on Ulta Beauty’s TikTok Shop beginning Nov. 17, before landing in stores and online on Dec. 6.

For anyone on BeautyTok, you’ll definitely recognize the product from “Eye Patch Gate” 2026 when Fenty Beauty and Huda Beauty also announced similar items were on the way. While all three brands feature an innovative dispenser that slices each hydrogel patch with a quick twist of the base, Glow Recipe sets itself apart with what's actually inside the hydrogel core.

The Fresh Slices are packed with watermelon extract, exopeptide, collagen, and caffeine to help brighten, firm, depuff, and hydrate your under-eyes. With a chaotic few days ahead filled with work events and friend hangs, I was thrilled to get my hands on an early delivery of the eye patches to put them to the test. Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts after using the viral eye patches for a week.

Glow Recipe

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Fast Facts:

Price: $36 for 60 patches (30 pairs).

$36 for 60 patches (30 pairs). Who this is best for: Hardcore eye patch stans.

Hardcore eye patch stans. What I like: The sheer convenience of fresh masks on demand.

The sheer convenience of fresh masks on demand. What I don’t like: It takes a few tries to get a perfect slice.

It takes a few tries to get a perfect slice. My rating: 4.9/5

Packaging:

The way the dispenser works is there is an eye mask-shaped hydrogel core inside the container that cuts a ready-to-use patch with a simple twist. The jar keeps the remaining gel sealed inside, so it doesn’t dry up between uses.

Glow Recipe

Long gone are the days of having to pull apart individual patches in a jar or use tiny spatulas — which I always end up losing anyway. Since these masks deliver the ingredients through the hydrogel, you don’t need to deal with sopping wet patches and leaking containers filled with excess serum. I’ve made the mistake of trying to travel with toner pads and serum-soaked eye patches before, only for them to explode everywhere in my luggage.

The only difficulty with this new design is that it takes a few tries before you get a wearable patch. My first few twists resulted in shredded pieces of an eye mask before a full one finally emerged.

How To Apply:

Twist the bottom of the jar counterclockwise until a patch appears on top. Apply your mask under one eye, and repeat for the other. Let your Fresh Slices absorb for about 15 minutes, while you do the rest of your self-care routine. When you’re done, discard the masks and tap any remaining product into your skin.

First Impressions:

Glow Recipe

I was worried that these patches wouldn’t feel as hydrating without the serum, but the hydrogel is ultra cooling and made my under-eyes feel moisturized right away. The patches aren’t as structured as traditional individual eye masks or the sheet-like ones, and they appeared almost clear on my skin. That’s not as cute for a “me time” selfie, but they are so light and easy to wear that I kept mine on for longer than the suggested 15 minutes while working from home.

Another thing I really loved about the design is that the crescent shape isn’t too exaggerated, so each mask hugged my under-eyes without a ton of extra space. The gel also stayed put better than slimy masks that tend to slip down my cheeks.

The Results:

After a few nights attending film screenings and late-night concerts, these masks were my saving grace. Since it’s so easy to slice off a new patch, I could quickly throw them on in the morning as I was getting ready — which helped immensely with any puffiness from a lack of sleep. Pro tip: If you want to really wake up your skin, store the jar in the fridge so your hydrogel is extra chill.

Similar Products:

Glow Recipe may be the first of the big three to release its eye slices, but it was Korean brand Wonder Bath that actually dropped this innovative jar first. I got to test out the K-beauty brand’s Slice Serum Sheets alongside Glow Recipe’s, and they were very similar. The only real difference is that Wonder Bath has three different formulas for pore tightening, volume lifting, and dark spot toning. Each of Wonder Bath’s slices was also larger than Glow Recipe’s, proving more under eye coverage.

Is Glow Recipe’s Fresh Slices Eye Mask Worth It?

Each jar is basically a month’s supply of masks for $36 — an absolute steal for hardcore eye patch stans. I love how easy it is to get a new slice whenever I want to treat myself.

I usually only wear eye masks when I’m getting ready for an event or have a day off at home where I can do my full, extensive skin care routine. It’s rare that I use them, but Glow Recipe’s Fresh Slices were so fun to use that I gave myself an extra bit of TLC all week long. Plus, the gel is easier to travel with, so it's definitely going in my carry-on for extra hydration on long flights.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, I enjoy testing the latest beauty products going viral and taking over my feed. When it comes to skin, I like to keep my routine simple, focusing on high-quality formulas that target my specific concerns. I’m always looking for self-care rituals that seamlessly fit into my busy schedule.