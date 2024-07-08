Everything’s coming full circle for Katie Fang. Less than a year and a half after using a sample of Glow Recipe’s watermelon toner — a birthday gift from Sephora — in a GRWM TikTok, the 18-year-old content creator now has her own curated kit with the brand.

“People knew me because of the toner,” Fang tells Elite Daily. “It started my TikTok account in a way, so it just made sense to be collabing with Glow Recipe.”

Fang’s “Get Glowing With Me” three-piece set features travel-size versions of her go-to GRWM products: Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner, Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops.

I was screaming, jumping, crying.

Now available exclusively on the Sephora app and launching online Tuesday, July 9, the soon-to-be viral kit marks a “surreal” moment for Fang. “When I first got the offer, I freaked out; I was screaming, jumping, crying,” she says.

Fang is far from the only one excited about the drop. With 5.1M followers on TikTok, 224K subscribers on YouTube, and 483K followers on Instagram, she has more than her fair share of supportive comments. “I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to get my hands on this collab,” wrote one fan on TikTok. “Girl, I stayed up all night for this,” wrote another.

As much as Fang’s over the moon for what’s to come, she also appreciates the simpler things in life, like spending time with her fam and BFF, Nadège. Below, the beauty influencer shares what her typical day is like back home, from her morning skin care routine to cleaning up her bedroom with Taylor Swift bops on repeat.

Getting A Late Start To My Morning

9 a.m.: I usually wake up at 8 a.m., but since I didn’t have any campaigns to film, I let myself sleep in. I try to get my videos done first thing in the morning because that’s when I get the most natural light.

On off days, I often lay in bed looking at my phone for 30 minutes to an hour. Some may say it's not ideal, but it actually helps wake me up. Scrolling on TikTok also lets me know what’s trending and gives me inspo for my own videos.

Katie Fang

My FYP is such a mix: There’s beauty and lifestyle, then a lot of comedy and cat videos. I’ve also been seeing a lot of ASMR slime videos that are duets with clips from movies. I love watching those because you can post 10-minute videos on TikTok now, so I just sit there and watch the whole thing.

10 a.m.: This is around the time I begin filming my daily (non-campaign) GRWMs. In these videos, I usually share what I’m going to be doing for the day and life updates.

For my skin care routine, I used my core three Glow Recipe products: watermelon toner, hyaluronic cream, and hue drops. I was *freaking out* on this day because my very own Glow Recipe kit — which hadn’t been announced yet — includes those three core products.

Katie Fang Katie Fang INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

For my hair, I use a lot of Living Proof. The brand has really good volumizing hairsprays. When I curl my hair in the mornings, I always use those. I also love the Gisou hair oil.

11 a.m.: My final look for the day:

Katie Fang

I decided on a full Lululemon ‘fit since the weather was so nice out, but I still wanted to be comfy.

11:30 a.m.: Since I woke up a little later, I skipped breakfast. I tend to not have an appetite in the mornings anyway, and only start getting hungry around noon.

I have a tradition of eating with my mom every day I’m available, so we went out for lunch. We’re very close. I like to say that we were best friends in every universe. I ordered a crispy chicken sandwich with fries on the side.

Katie Fang

Tidying Up My Space With Some Taylor Swift

1 p.m.: After lunch, I came home and cleaned my room. Sometimes, I feel like I can never keep it clean for more than a day, but an organized environment keeps me motivated.

Katie Fang

There's always a pile of clothes somewhere, either on my bed or chair. I always start with that first, because I feel like it helps to declutter the most.

1:45 p.m.: This is my favorite part of my room. It has pictures of my best friends and my music, aka some of the most important things I cherish in life.

Katie Fang

When cleaning, I like to listen to Taylor Swift. She has so many albums, so there's a lot of music you can go through. She also has different genres, so if you're feeling country, you just go to her debut album.

I've also been obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams. Gracie is a new development. Her album The Secret of Us is on repeat, but as of right now, I'd probably say the song of the summer for me is Dominic Fike’s “Misses.”

2 p.m.: It’s time to lock in. This is when I answer emails, edit, and do any last-minute filming. Since I had to finish editing my YouTube video to go live the next day, I sat at my desk for roughly four hours. (On a typical day, I only have to be at my desk for two hours max.)

I use CapCut to edit my YouTube videos, but when I make a TikTok, I edit directly on the app.

Katie Fang Katie Fang INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

Editing the launch video for my Glow Recipe campaign was another reason behind the added time. I got so excited about the launch, I started drafting up teaser posts for each platform to go live this week.

Enjoying A Perfect Girls’ Night With My Bestie

6 p.m.: Once I was done working, I got ready for dinner. My current makeup routine includes Makeup by Mario’s cream bronzer — not the stick one, the potted one — and Rhode’s pocket-sized blush. My go-to shade is Piggy, the baby pink color.

I have a playlist on Spotify called GRWM, so I listened to that.

7 p.m.: My best friend, Nadège, and I went out for dinner at our favorite Italian restaurant. This is my favorite way to unwind and relax before the day ends. We practically know everything about each other and I think of her as one of the most important people in my life.

Katie Fang

10 p.m.: We decided at the last minute to have a sleepover. She came over and we got unready together with face masks and our go-to skin care. My nighttime routine is a bit more relaxing.

When I'm getting ready in the morning, I'm doing my hair and my makeup. But when I'm getting unready at night, it's just skin care and self-care. It's very chill. I use the same three Glow Recipe products at night, but after my clay face mask.

Katie Fang

As tradition, we always end the night with a horror movie. This night, we picked a classic: The Conjuring. Something about horror movies with your bestie is so exhilarating. I just love the thrill of it.

Final Thoughts: Home Really Is Where The Heart Is

It feels so amazing to finally be home for more than a week at a time. I’ve been so lucky to be traveling the world with my favorite brands, but home will always be where I belong.

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.