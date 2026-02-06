I Put Fenty’s New Sweatproof Eyeliner To The Ultimate Test

Waterproof products are a staple in my makeup bag. As a naturally sweaty person, I’ve tested dozens of products to see if they hold up to their waterproof claims. It’s been a long time since I’ve switched up my own go-tos — Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and Urban Decay 24/7 Gilde-On Waterproof Eyeliner — so I knew I had to put the new Fenty Beauty Fine Linez Eyeliner to the test.

The brand’s first product launch of 2026, these eyeliners were created to be used on your waterline to help define and brighten the area. Unlike Fenty’s Flypencil, which is water-resistant, meaning it offers a lower level of protection against heavy moisture, the Fine Linez liner is completely waterproof and is — theoretically — made to withstand heavy sweat, tears, and submersion.

Because it’s the middle of winter in New York City, I’m putting these liners to the test at my local hot yoga studio, where I’m guaranteed to sweat. And, in the name of good journalism, I am sharing some rather unflattering photos of myself to provide authentic before and after shots of the liner, which I tested on my lash line and on my eyelid. Continue reading for my honest, unfiltered thoughts about the latest Fenty release.

Fast Facts:

Price: $26.

$26. Who this is best for: Anyone who wants a lash line product that won’t budge, especially those who sweat a lot, like to wear makeup at the gym, live in an especially humid area, or prefer to rock a full face to the beach.

Anyone who wants a lash line product that won’t budge, especially those who sweat a lot, like to wear makeup at the gym, live in an especially humid area, or prefer to rock a full face to the beach. What I like: The formula is super smooth and long-lasting with a great selection of colors for all skin shades; five of the shades are made to help brighten the lower waterline.

The formula is super smooth and long-lasting with a great selection of colors for all skin shades; five of the shades are made to help brighten the lower waterline. What I don’t like: The price is on par with other products of this time, but I miss the days when makeup didn’t cost more than $20. Still, it’s a worthy investment, especially if you’re tired of your lash liner rubbing off seconds after application.

The price is on par with other products of this time, but I miss the days when makeup didn’t cost more than $20. Still, it’s a worthy investment, especially if you’re tired of your lash liner rubbing off seconds after application. My rating: 4/5.

First Impressions:

First and foremost, the color range is absolutely gorgeous, even if I do wish a deep purple had been included in the launch. The collection included five brightening shades, which instantly made my eyes look more vibrant when applied to my waterline. The formula itself is easy to apply, but a bit on the drier side. While I wouldn’t use this liner for truly fine lines or details, it does provide a rich, deep pigment, and the built-in clean-up tip helps sharpen the lines without dirtying another tool.

Is Fenty Beauty’s Fine Linez Eyeliner Worth It?

I had some mixed results with Fine Linez. One of the days, I lined my top lash line with “Cuz I’m Black” and the bottom with “Naked Beach” and both colors seemed to have vanished by the time I got home from an event. This could have been a user error; my eyes water nonstop during the winter, and walking outside in below-freezing weather may have impacted the formula’s staying power. I didn’t have this problem when I tested the liner at the gym.

When I wore “The Navy” liner on my waterline to work out in a heated class, it stayed put (and even survived my shower). There was a bit of smudging and some of the color faded, but I was surprised there weren't any massive smears or streaks running down my face, especially after sweating almost nonstop for an hour and wiping my face repeatedly with a towel. That alone speaks to the product’s transfer-proof claims.

INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Because the product images also show models wearing the eyeliner on their lid as a wing, I did one more test to confirm the product’s staying power and sweat-resistant claims. I used the “Cuz I’m Black” liner to create a wing ahead of another heated workout. After class, I noted that the color had faded a bit, but there were no signs of streaks or melting.

While you probably shouldn’t be wearing makeup to a workout class, I was hoping this intense form of testing would mimic a warm summer day, and — honestly — I’m quite impressed with how well these liners hold up. That being said, I’d prefer a liquid liner for my wings so that they appear crisper. I’d rather save Fine Linez for my waterline and tightlining — which is exactly what it was made for. The liner offers full coverage and bold pigmentation without drying or flaking throughout the day, and the brightening liners truly do make your eyes pop. Plus, you can rest assured that even if you’re sweating a lot, it’s not going to budge.

Similar Products:

About Me:

I’m a freelance beauty writer who’s always testing new products. With so much saturation in the market, I’m usually hunting for items that are actually worth the money as opposed to a one-off trend. I’m trying to build the perfect capsule makeup routine, one review at a time.