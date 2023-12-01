From concealers that make even the darkest under-eye circles disappear to luxurious masks that could heal anyone’s dry AF lips, hundreds of viral products have earned their spots on beauty lovers’ vanities — and many of them could be credited to the #BeautyTok stars who recommended them (#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt). These makeup gurus put tons of products to the test each day and only rave about the ones that are truly worthy of your coin. So, who better to turn to for beauty gift ideas this holiday season than the experts?

With so many products on the market, it can be difficult to narrow down the products that deserve your hard-earned cash (or at least a spot on the wish list you give to your fam, friends, or partner). Whether you’re shopping for your makeup-obsessed bestie or hunting for reliable brands to perfect your #coldgirlmakeup look, Elite Daily asked your fave #BeautyTok creators for their best recommendations, so you don’t buy or ask for any duds.

Below, makeup artists like Leilani Green, founders like Julissa Prado, and other stars in the beauty space give the inside scoop on this holiday’s most-wanted makeup products — by revealing exactly what’s on their own wish lists. (Spoiler alert: They all make excellent stocking stuffers and cost less than $100.)

Leilani Green’s 2023 Holiday Wish List

Aurora Rose/Contributor/Getty Images

The makeup artist is best known for creating masterpieces on her face, from intricate Halloween face-painting ideas to glamorous party looks and everything in between.

Green’s go-to bronzer from Juvia’s Place is at the top of her holiday wish list. “It’s the creamiest powder bronzer I’ve used,” she tells Elite Daily of the brand’s Bronzed Duo. “Juvia’s Place has some of the most pigmented powders and is one of my favorite affordable brands.” Not only is it less than $20, it comes with two shades, which makes it the perfect 2-in-1 stocking stuffer for anyone.

Another duo moment — this time, courtesy of an MUA beloved by stars like Gigi Hadid. “Every time I get on the Internet, I see Patrick Ta and his transformations on celebrities,” says Green. “What sticks out the most to me is the blush; I need to have every single shade.” The latest viral launch from Ta’s self-named brand includes 11 different shades and is made with stunning pigments that lend themselves to a bold but naturally dewy finish on your skin.

Emira D’Spain’s 2023 Holiday Wish List

Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images

The Victoria Secret’s model doubles as the reigning queen of #BeautyTok.

Like Green, D’Spain is also a Juvia’s Place stan. With 12 highly pigmented shades that leave a subtle but dewy finish on the skin, it’s no wonder the brand’s liquid blush is one of the TikTok beauty queen’s fave cheek products. “I need it in every shade,” she tells Elite Daily, although she says Pink Lady is her fave. “I think this is such a staple product to have for the cold girl makeup look that we want to emulate for the winter.”

This highlighter might be on the higher end of the price scale, but it’s a worthy investment according to the queen of *GLAUR*. In fact, D’Spain refers to Rihanna’s ultra-sparkly highlight as an absolute must-have. Others clearly agree, since the product is constantly going in and out of stock online. “She is pricey but definitely worth it,” the model says. “This highlight is very fine and leans to be more of a glitter rather than a shimmer. It’s so beautiful and both shades work on every skin tone.”

Summer may be long over, but that’s not stopping D’Spain from adding this fake freckle pen to her holiday wish list. “This freckle pen from a small-owned business is going viral on TikTok and for good reason,” she says. “It’s not only waterproof, but it gives you the most natural looking freckles, even on top of makeup.”

Natasha Caudill’s 2023 Holiday Wish List

Natasha Caudill

This colorblind #BeautyTok star is known for her black and white makeup routine videos and reviewing products based on their inclusivity.

Indigenous and queer-woman-owned, Slayfire Cosmetics makes sensory-friendly glitters anyone can use. “A friend introduced me to this brand, and I’m absolutely obsessed with their glitter gels,” Claudill tells Elite Daily. “I love adding silver sparkles to my holiday makeup looks, and they are perfect for that. I love adding their glitter to my eyelids or cheekbones for a super glittery effect, which I can enjoy even without color.”

Founded by a Black woman with a mission to create an inclusive beauty brand, Ace Beauté has been producing high-quality, must-have cosmetics since 2016. Claudill is a huge fan of Ace’s setting powder, which helped land its eyeshadow palette on her holiday wish list. “I love creating eyeshadow looks for every party during the holidays, and I’m so pumped to try their eyeshadows,” she says. “I think their Cosmic Collection will be perfect for the colder weather and winter season.”

Brigette Pheloung’s 2023 Holiday Wish List

Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

TikTok’s beloved hair roller queen, better known as @acquiredstyle, is always giving her followers helpful tutorials and reviews of products that are actually worth buying.

Rhode lip treatments make the sweetest stocking stuffers. Not only do they come in five different shades, they also help lock in moisture. Read: Dry cracked lips don’t stand a chance against it. “Between the gorgeous shades and the perfect glossy touch this product gives your lips, you cannot go wrong,” says Pheloung. “My favorite is the Espresso shade (which is currently sold out); it looks so good over a light lip liner.”

Founded by model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc is a clean beauty brand dedicated to bringing its customers sustainable and long-lasting products. This brand has been one of Pheloung’s latest obsessions, especially given its expansive collection. “My favorite, that I think is a perfect gift, is their Lip Sculpt,” she says. “It comes in four different shades, and each is so beautiful.” Lip Sculpt is a long-wearing lip crayon with tons of hydrating benefits, making it perfect for icy winter weather.

Julissa Prado’s 2023 Holiday Wishlist

Stefanie Keenan/Contributor/Getty Images

The CEO of Rizos Curls is always sharing her go-to hair styling tips on the brand’s TikTok page.

There’s one thing every makeup lover needs in their beauty bag arsenal: a solid neutral lipstick. For Prado, her fave lippie is made by multi-hyphenate Latina powerhouse Becky G. “I love this lipstick because it’s the perfect brown for my skin tone,” the hair care founder tells Elite Daily. “It matches with everything and is perfect for the holidays.”

While her go-to holiday hue from Treslúce Beauty is Dark Cafecito, the brand offers six different shades, including a vibrant red and a more subtle pink. You can pair it with the cosmetics company’s dual-sided lipliner for an even bolder lip look.

With Prado constantly jet-setting around the world, she had to learn how to hide her tired eyes. Her secret: the concealer from South Asian woman-owned Live Tinted — it offers medium to full coverage and helps fade and brighten dark circles and spots over time. “The ingredients in this product really impressed me,” she says. “This concealer has vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine. I love when my favorite skin care ingredients are easily incorporated into my makeup routine, especially during the winter season.”

Founded by MUA Ana Siguenza, these Blended Society Beauty lashes are made of luxurious faux mink and give just the right amount of drama. For Prado, these can easily be worn daily or for special occasions because they “still look very natural,” which is why they’re at the top of her holiday wish list.

Karen Mendoza’s 2023 Holiday Wish List

Karen Mendoza

The influencer is best known for her #GRWM videos and daily vlogs.

Hot Cheetos girlies everywhere are screaming with joy at Alamar Cosmetics’ latest collab with the popular chip. The less-than-$100 bundle includes an aptly named eyeshadow palette called “Feline Fine,” a lip gloss, and an eyeliner. “As a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fan, when I saw this collab drop, nonetheless with a Latina-owned brand, I knew I had to get my hands on it,” says Mendoza. “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is part of my core diet.”

Formulated with a special blend of natural oils, this mascara is one all the #BeautyTok stars are obsessed with. Not only does it soften and add a lovely shine to your lashes; it helps promote growth and make them look fuller at the same time. “I’m always on the hunt for a good mascara, and I recently came across a new one that dropped from a Latina-owned makeup brand, Golden Dream Beauty,” says Mendoza. “I saw Griselda Martinez share a great review on it, and I want to get my hands on it.”

Who doesn’t want a lip product that helps your lips look fuller and tastes like maple syrup-covered pancakes? The latest product from Too Faced is exactly like the brand’s No. 1-selling Lip Injection Plumping Lip Gloss with a sheer coppery tint to it. “The shade looks perfect and festive for this season,” says Mendoza, adding “it’s here for a limited time only, so I would love to get one before it sells out.”