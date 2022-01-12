Whether you know her from Wizards of Waverly Place or fell in love with her Rare album, Selena Gomez has been a certified icon for years. And in that time, Gomez has had quite the hair evolution. She’s had bobs, shags, princess hair, and even flirts with blonde from time to time. The former Disney Channel star has practically done it all, and she’s looked amazing while doing it.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Gomez first made her foray into fame with Spy Kids 3-D in 2003. Since then she’s starred in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, won a Grammy for her Latin Pop Album, hosted her own cooking show, launched her own beauty line, and at one point, was the most followed person on Instagram for almost three years. All throughout her impressive career, she’s had the chance to rock so many hairdos. She’s not afraid to go short, to go long, or to try a new color.
Most recently, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer did a big chop. In place of her previously waist-length hair, Gomez now has a lob that just brushes her shoulders. She’s also rocking the trendy, soon-to-be-everywhere “Expensive Brunette” color.
But back before she ever reached Hair Icon status, she’s had many different looks. With her almost two-decade career in mind, here’s a look back at some of her best and most exciting hair looks.
I don’t even know which of these looks I want to beg my hairstylist for first.