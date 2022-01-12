Whether you know her from Wizards of Waverly Place or fell in love with her Rare album, Selena Gomez has been a certified icon for years. And in that time, Gomez has had quite the hair evolution. She’s had bobs, shags, princess hair, and even flirts with blonde from time to time. The former Disney Channel star has practically done it all, and she’s looked amazing while doing it.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Gomez first made her foray into fame with Spy Kids 3-D in 2003. Since then she’s starred in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, won a Grammy for her Latin Pop Album, hosted her own cooking show, launched her own beauty line, and at one point, was the most followed person on Instagram for almost three years. All throughout her impressive career, she’s had the chance to rock so many hairdos. She’s not afraid to go short, to go long, or to try a new color.

Most recently, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer did a big chop. In place of her previously waist-length hair, Gomez now has a lob that just brushes her shoulders. She’s also rocking the trendy, soon-to-be-everywhere “Expensive Brunette” color.

But back before she ever reached Hair Icon status, she’s had many different looks. With her almost two-decade career in mind, here’s a look back at some of her best and most exciting hair looks.

2007: Selena With Side Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At one of her first red carpet experiences, Gomez went for a 2007 classic: dramatic side bangs. Like all the cool girls in my middle school, she feathered the ends so her bangs almost entirely cover one of her eyes.

2008: Selena With Blunt Bangs Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2008, Gomez changed up her bang game by opting for blunt, long bangs straight across her forehead. The rest of her hair followed suit, with the sharp bangs as her lob is also mono-length.

2012: Selena With Soft Bronde Balayage Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012, Gomez’s naturally dark hair was lightened to a soft bronde balayage. The ombré look featured long layers that ended at her waist.

2015: Selena With Long Hair Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images You could not miss Gomez at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, with her deep brown waist-length hair. Her deep, dark shade was the perfect accessory to offset her ivory strapless dress.

2017: Selena With Platinum Blonde Hair Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images There comes a point in every brunette celebrity’s career where they must try out blonde, and Gomez’s first turn to the lighter colors was in 2017. She went full platinum blonde with peek-a-boo roots for a lived-in look.

2019: Selena With ‘70s Shag Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Back in 2019, Gomez was one of the first celebrities to hop on the shag train. Her ‘70s look was blown out; had wispy, curtain bangs; and boasted subtle low lights for dimension. Even three years later, this look is still so trendy.

2020: Selena With Curls View on Instagram Gomez broke out her beautiful, natural curls for her 2020 haircut. The choppiness of her cut allows each curl to bounce to the nth degree and the chestnut and copper tones in her dark hair really pop.

2021: Selena With Long Hair & Loose Waves MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The length came back for 2021, and Gomez styled her long hair with waves and loose wavy curls. There is a slight balayage effect to her hair that lightens her classic dark brown around her jaw and below.

2022: Selena With A Blunt Lob View on Instagram Now, in 2022, the Rare Beauty founder is serving businesswoman with a capital B. Between her beauty line, music career, return to acting, and starring in her own cooking show, this low-maintenance cut is ideal for Gomez.

2022: Selena With A Sleek, Long Ponytail View on Instagram Just months after debuting a low maintenance bob, Gomez served a new length on the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. Her sleek, long ponytail is a look the star favors, especially for big events, and I am always here for a throwback moment.

2022: Selena With Brow-Length Bangs View on Instagram Switching up her hair look yet again in 2022, Gomez shortened her sleek lob into a shaggy, textured bob with wavy bangs. While she’s done bangs before, we haven’t seen them quite this undone and tousled except maybe when she went briefly curly on social media in 2022.

2022: Selena With Waist-Length Hair & Wispy Bands View on TikTok With summer on the mind, Gomez shook things up in May 2022 with waist-grazing, long, layered hair. She switched up her curtain bangs for some ‘70s-inspired, wispy bangs. It gives off flower child vibes in the best way — she just needs to toss up a peace sign.

2022: Selena Gomez With Rainbow Hair View on TikTok Wednesday Addams’ hair isn’t the only Wednesday character fans are getting their style inspo from. Instead, Gomez seemingly took a cue from the brunette’s roomie, Enid, with a multi-colored bob wig. The OMITB star debuted the bright look Dec. 9 via TikTok. The video showed her ducking down beneath a hand drier in a bathroom to dry off her colorful locks.

November 2023: Selena Gomez With Chunky Highlights Instagram/@selenagomez Miss Gomez brought back the chunky highlights of summer and fall-ified it with honey strands in a soft ombré style. “The one and only @selenagomez,” Philipp Verheyen, who styled this particular look (though not necessarily the color), said on Instagram. “What an aura, what a woman,” he added, before thanking her for putting her trust in him.

I don’t even know which of these looks I want to beg my hairstylist for first.