Hailey and Justin Bieber have decided to take their couple status to a whole new level with a joint Rhode beauty collection. The supermodel’s skin care and beauty brand recently launched The Biebers, a line of three products that were designed alongside the 2026 Coachella headliner.

This drop feels very on brand for Justin, because it includes one of his skin care must-haves: pimple patches. On several occasions, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer has been spotted out and about sporting acne patches while running errands, so it only makes sense for him to come out with his own spotwear with Hailey.

The Biebers’ collab also has two limited-edition, banana-inspired products: a Peptide Lip Treatment and Peptide Eye Prep. Both are great for self-care, especially after spending two weekends in a row at Coachella.

I was fortunate to get my hands on Rhode’s Biebers collection for my own little TLC post-work trip, and below, you’ll find my honest review after using it at home for two days.

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Rhode

Fast Facts:

Price: $56 for the full Rhode x The Biebers set (a $61 value). This includes Spotwear ($16), Peptide Eye Prep in Banana Peel ($25), and Peptide Lip Treatment in Caramelized Banana ($20).

Who this is best for: Anyone looking for a little more skin care TLC.

What I like: Bananas are in.

What I don’t like: These pimple patches are more cute than helpful.

My rating: 4.6/5

Spotwear Designed With Justin Bieber

Justin helped to design Rhode’s Spotwear in five different shapes. There is a bubble, mushroom, curve, jelly bean, and daisy (very fitting for the Grammy-nominated track “Daisies”). All shapes come in a variety of colors as well, so the stickers stand out and are more of a statement piece than just a coverup. Plus they are cushioned, so it’s like a “protective bubble,” according to the product description.

First impressions: I don’t normally wear pimple patches out, but if I do, I prefer clear ones. However, I love that Justin has always been about embracing his acne and proudly wears bold-colored patches. These are definitely cute, and the Rhode branding kind of makes you want to wear them so everyone knows you have the latest Bieber drop.

How to apply: Each pouch comes with 36 hydrocolloid stickers that you can peel and place on any blemish you want to protect.

The results: I used these after a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. The weather wasn’t too hot, but there were days where I was wearing makeup for hours and my skin was feeling it afterward. I had a few pimples appear on the final day that I tried to cover up with my new Rhode stickers, and that’s pretty much all they did. These aren’t patches that are going to diminish a zit overnight. They basically just gave it a protective cushion, which helped me from picking at my spots.

I prefer a pimple patch that has some additional ingredients, like salicylic acid. The INKEY List’s patches really work for me, but everyone’s skin is different. All you might need are hydrocolloid stickers like the Biebers’, in which case, these are for you.

Peptide Eye Prep Designed With Justin Bieber

Justin also helped to design these Peptide Eye Prep patches that are meant to resemble a banana peel. They are yellow with a brown “r” for Rhode printed all over. The cooling hydrogel helps to depuff and brighten your under eyes while reducing the appearance of any fine lines and dark circles.

First impressions: With a serious lack of sleep from spending long days at each of Disney’s four theme parks and traveling, I really needed these eye patches to wake up my undereyes. The cooling gel rejuvenated my skin, and it made me feel like I was getting a little spa treatment at home.

How to apply: Each box comes with six sets of patches that you can put on right before your skin care routine in the morning or at night. You want to make sure your skin is clean and dry before applying, and wait 10 to 15 minutes before removing. Rhode does recommend that you apply a half a pump of the Peptide Glazing Fluid under each patch for some additional help.

The results: I was extremely exhausted after my trip, so these cooling patches were perfection. I’m not sure they helped to depuff my eyes a lot, but they did make me feel better and that’s really what matters.

Peptide Lip Treatment Designed With Justin Bieber

It wouldn’t be a true Rhode drop with a new Peptide Lip Treatment. This limited-edition gloss comes in a Caramelized Banana scent, which seems to be very trendy lately with both Starbucks and Dunkin’ dropping banana-themed menus recently.

First impressions: I’m already a huge fan of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment, and keep one in almost every single bag I have. I’ve loved a lot of different limited-edition flavors, but this might be my new fave. I’m a sucker for banana, so I fell in love immediately with the candy-like scent. It reminded me of banana Laffy Taffy or hard candy.

How to apply: Apply to your lips whenever you need an extra bit of hydration or a nice gloss.

The results: The caramelized banana scent not only smells great, but I used it in my nighttime routine, and it left my pout hydrated as I slept. I also love how I could easily create a natural lip look with just some liner and the Peptide Lip Treatment on top.

Is Rhode’s The Biebers Collection Worth It?

There’s a lot to love about this drop if you’re a fan of Justin and bananas. I really think the new Caramelized Banana Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is a must, especially since it’s limited edition. I also really needed the cooling Peptide Eye Prep patches after my trip, but other than the design by Justin, there wasn’t anything that was super unique about them.

The Spotwear was also fun as a Belieber, but I don’t know if these are the pimple patches for me. As I mentioned, I prefer clear patches that have additional ingredients to calm my breakouts. These are mostly for aesthetic purposes and keep your pimples protected as they heal on their own.

TL;DR: Even though some items may not be my absolute fave, I ultimately enjoyed giving my skin the extra love it needed. The full Rhode x The Biebers Set is the perfect collection of skin care goodies for anyone attending Coachella, another music festival this season, or getting back from a long trip. Plus, you save a little money getting all three, so it’s a win-win.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a fangirl at heart, I enjoy testing out celebrity beauty products. I may prefer a quick skin care routine — cleanser, toner, serums, and moisturizer — but I also prioritize quality products that target my problem areas and breakouts for extra self-care.