There is a very specific kind of skin day that no amount of foundation and concealer can fix. The kind where you wake up and your face just looks a little blah — slightly puffy, very dull, and a bit irritated in that dry, sensitive way. That is the exact situation Rhode’s Caffeine Reset Sculpting Cream Face Mask is designed for.

Hailey Bieber’s newest product is not being marketed as a harsh resurfacing treatment or an intense overnight peel. According to the entrepreneur, it’s meant to be a quick, comforting reset; something you put on when your skin needs to look more awake and feel more supported (even when you are running on minimal sleep and maximum screen time). Think of it less as a hardcore treatment mask and more as a wake-up call for your face.

As someone with very dry, sensitive skin that is especially picky about face masks, I was curious to see if this would check off my boxes. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Rhode’s Caffeine Reset.

Rhode

Fast Facts:

Price: $38

$38 Who this is best for: People with dry, normal, sensitive, and combination skin.

People with dry, normal, sensitive, and combination skin. Key ingredients: Caffeine, peptides, hydrating emollients, barrier-supporting ingredients.

Caffeine, peptides, hydrating emollients, barrier-supporting ingredients. What I like: It’s cooling, comforting, and genuinely makes my skin look more refreshed.

It’s cooling, comforting, and genuinely makes my skin look more refreshed. What I don’t like: The “sculpting” effect is subtle and temporary, not dramatic.

The “sculpting” effect is subtle and temporary, not dramatic. My rating: 4.5/5 — a really solid mask for dry, tired, sensitive skin days.

Packaging:

The Caffeine Reset mask comes in Rhode’s signature clean, minimalist packaging, so it looks immediately at home next to the rest of the brand’s lineup. The tube is sleek and travel-friendly, and the design feels more elevated than flashy. It is not trying to reinvent skin care packaging, but it does feel chic on a shelf in that Rhode way — simple, modern, and very aesthetically pleasing.

It also feels practical. This is the kind of product you can throw into a weekend bag without worrying about a bulky jar or messy application.

First Impressions:

The texture was the first thing that stood out. It is a rich cream mask, but it did not feel heavy or greasy. It spread easily across the skin and immediately felt soothing rather than active or tingly.

On my dry, sensitive skin, that was a good sign right away. It felt like a comforting layer, not something that was going to trigger redness. It also had that slightly cooling, wake-up sensation that makes it feel refreshing for mornings when your face looks a little swollen.

What It Feels Like On The Skin:

Rhode’s Caffeine Reset mask feels more like skin care comfort rather than an intense treatment. The caffeine is there to help with puffiness and that sluggish, morning-after look, but the formula is also built around hydration and barrier support.

Rhode

The formula includes peptides, which are often used in skin care to support firmness and skin resilience over time, and the base feels very emollient and nourishing, which is key for dry skin.

What I appreciated is that it did not sting, burn, or create that “tight drying mask” feeling. It stayed creamy the entire time, which made it feel much more like a hydrating moisturizer than a traditional clay or exfoliating mask that strips out your pores.

Does It Actually Do Anything?

After leaving it on for 15 minutes and rinsing it off, I looked immediately more awake. The most noticeable difference was in moisture level and overall tone. My face looked smoother, calmer, and more evenly hydrated, especially around areas like my cheeks that usually show dryness first.

Most notably, it also did not give me redness or irritation, which is honestly the biggest win for my skin type. The masking experience left my face feeling soft and comfortable, like I had just done something restorative rather than aggressive.

However, the effect was less “snatched” and more “well-rested,” so people looking for super dramatic contouring results won’t find that here (and realistically speaking, that can’t be done with just topicals anyway).

How Long Do The Results Last?

The hydration lasted throughout the day, especially when I followed up with moisturizer. That says a lot considering I tested it during NYC’s coldest winter week in years. The depuffing effect was more temporary, which is normal for caffeine-based products, but the softness and glow stuck around longer than expected.

It’s definitely the kind of mask that makes your skin feel better immediately, and also makes my makeup apply more smoothly afterward (which is always a plus).

Where It Fits In The Rhode Lineup:

If you already like Rhode’s barrier-first approach, this mask fits perfectly. It feels like a treatment step that still plays nicely with sensitive skin, rather than something harsh or overly active.

Keep in mind this is not replacing your everyday moisturizer, but it is a great add-on for days when your skin just needs a quick reset. Compared to more intense exfoliating masks, this lies firmly in the soothing, hydrating category.

Is Rhode’s Caffeine Reset Worth The Hype?

Rhode

Rhode’s Caffeine Reset Sculpting Cream Face Mask is not a miracle facelift in a tube, but it is a genuinely effective reset product, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. It delivers exactly what it promises: calmer-looking skin, subtle depuffing, and a refreshed glow that feels natural rather than dramatic. It is the kind of mask I know I’ll actually reach for regularly because it works quickly and doesn’t come with any side effects.

If you want something comforting and hydrating, it’s honestly one of Rhode’s strongest treatment-style launches so far.

About Me

As a beauty editor, I test a lot of skin care launches, but I am also very cautious with anything new because my skin is naturally dry and can be reactive. I tend to avoid overly intense peels and gravitate toward products that calm, hydrate, and make my face look more awake without triggering irritation. I love anything that gives that well-rested glow, even when I’m running on my usual 3-4 hours of sleep.