Between overwhelming party planning and last-minute gift shopping, you definitely need a treat-yourself moment right about now. And what better way to feel a little spark of joy during the holiday season than with a festive manicure?

A set of glittering or printed talons is a fun way to feel confident and get you into the spirit of the SZN — even more so when it’s a fire nail look inspired by one of your favorite celebs. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour design? Hailey Bieber’s coquette look? Either would be so dreamy on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. And both are easier than you think to recreate.

Boasting a star-studded list of clients like Kylie Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, and Ariana Greenblatt, Zola Ganzorigt is the queen of dreaming up the most adorable, fierce, and highly coveted nail designs — including the ones donned by the “Espresso” singer and the Rhode founder. So you should be totally gagged that the manicurist spilled the tea on how to get Carpenter and Bieber’s looks, along with what the pair might be requesting for the 2024 holiday season.

Plus, she revealed what nail trends to look out for heading into the new year and her secret to the perfect pedicure, courtesy of Amopé’s Pedi Perfect Electric Callus Remover Foot File.

Sabrina Has 2 Festive Mani Looks To Choose From

Whether or not you have a kiss at midnight heading into 2025, your NYE mani can still be SWAK if you take inspo from your fave blond. The six-time Grammy nominee’s short and cutesy kiss print nails were a staple throughout her tour.

To create the base color, Ganzorigt used OPI’s Bare My Soul with the brand’s Tin Man Can chrome powder (only available in salons) on top to add the element of shine. The final touch was the painted red kiss emoji resulting in a manicure that will go down in pop diva history.

You can thank Netflix’s A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter holiday special for festive look No. 2. Despite the fact that it was filmed in June, according to Ganzorigt, the team had to make sure to stick with the ho-ho-holiday vibes. So, the Disney Channel alum opted for the same metallic combo that she would later choose for her tour — minus the kiss emoji.

“Glazed nails are [Sabrina’s] ultimate favorite and her go-to nail design when she’s filming,” says the manicurist.

As for Carpenter’s upcoming plans, Ganzorigt says that after keeping her nails short n’ sweet for her tour, the “Please Please Please” singer is ready for more claws. “Last time I saw her, she was like, ‘I’m so excited to get my long nails back.’”

Hailey’s Coquette Style Is Still So On Trend

Known as the originator of the glazed doughnut nail aesthetic, Bieber never fails to show up and show out with her glam — her Christmas 2023 manicure is a prime example. The look featured a neutral French tip, chrome powder, and a gold bow decal on the ring finger.

“She was like, ‘I like this color and that thing. Can we mix them?’” says Ganzorigt.

In an Instagram tutorial creating a similar design, the manicurist combined OPI’s Passion with Funny Bunny for the perfect nude. To create Bieber’s vision, the nail artist pre-drew the bows and made them into stickers to apply over the creamy base lacquer and Tin Man Can chrome powder.

This year, Ganzorigt says that Bieber has been loving the cat-eye nail trend, citing that the model has already used the sheen in brown and nude. This style is similar to velvet nails in that they have a metallic finish that gives off the appearance of velvet, but it also features a magnet-made line across the nail, mimicking the look of a cat’s eye.

“Usually, that’s what she gets during Christmastime,” says the manicurist. “She likes to have that glaze because it’s holiday [themed]. Then something Christmassy is added on. We’ll see what we come up with.”

The Post-Holiday Mani (& Pedi) Dilemma

According to Ganzorigt, while the holidays are when people go all out with their nails, heading into the new year is when the neutrals start to make their way in. The hardest part for people is figuring out how to match their nails to their toes because, yes, pedicures are still a thing in the wintertime.

“It’s a really controversial thing,” says Ganzorigt. “Some people are like, ‘Actually, I only do white toes’ or ‘I only do nude toes.’ [In my opinion,] it’s however you feel. There is nothing right or wrong.” She recommends keeping the toes neutral, since toe polish lasts longer and you often transition the shade between different manicures. “That way it just goes with everything,” she says. “It doesn’t stand out; it just blends in.”

She also wants to ensure that her clients don’t forget about foot care, especially during these dryer months. To help eliminate rough heels, she suggests Amopé Pedi Perfect Electric Callus Remover Foot File. “It’s electronic, and it’s not harsh, but it still removes all that skin and makes [your feet] so smooth,” says Ganzorigt. “After you shower, just use the scrub, put the mask on, and then you will have really nice heels.”

So, now that you’re equipped with nail inspo, how-tos, and a guide on having baby-soft feet, upgrading your holiday nail game should be a breeze. As for the rest of this stressful season... good luck, soldier.