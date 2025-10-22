Fall was made for cozy days, pumpkin spice lattes, and revisiting Stars Hollow with a Gilmore Girls rewatch. Thankfully, Bliss is making it easier to enjoy all three this season with the brand’s limited-edition Gilmore Girls skin care collection.

In celebration of Gilmore Girls’ 25th anniversary, Bliss launched an exclusive assortment of products and accessories on Oct. 6 with a little help from Emily Gilmore herself, aka Kelly Bishop. The complete Gilmore Girls x Bliss lineup features a pumpkin face and lip mask, Dragonfly Inn signature scented body butter, a brightening moisturizer and serum, plus a Chilton-worthy plaid headband. It’s basically everything you need to treat yourself like you’re staying at Lorelai and Sookie’s Dragonfly Inn, or having a spa weekend getaway like Emily and Lorelai in Season 2.

Bishop, alongside fellow Gilmore Girls cast members Vanessa Marano (April Nardini) and Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), gave Bliss’ Gilmore Girls collection her seal of approval, and since Emily Gilmore has always had quality taste, I had to check it out for myself. Ahead, you’ll find my honest review of the entire Bliss and Gilmore Girls drop, along with whether these products make my skin care routine more Stars Hollow-worthy.

The Pumpkin Mask Smells Divine

‘Tis the season for PSLs and Bliss has nailed down all the flavors of a perfect pumpkin spice latte with the Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing and Exfoliating Mask. This whipped face mask is made with actual pumpkin puree, so it not only looks like pie filling, but smells amazing while putting me in the most cozy autumn mood.

For an exfoliating feel when you wash it off, this mask also has lemon and rice powder that left my face feeling super smooth and moisturized. The mask comes in a duo set with the blue plaid spa headband that looks like Rory’s Chilton school uniform. This was perfect for keeping my bangs out of my face while wearing the mask, and was so soft on my head. It’s even cute enough to wear out and about if you’re thinking of putting together a Rory-inspired ‘fit this fall.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

The Serum & Moisturizer Woke My Skin Up Like A Cup Of Coffee

Another set in the Gilmore Girls collection that was as perfect a pair as Rory and Lorelai had to be the Vitamin C Serum and Moisturizer Duo. Both the serum and moisturizer feature vitamin C, which gave these products a citrusy scent that helped to brighten up my skin. There’s also ingredients like tripeptides, licorice root extract, and green tea extract that are meant to help with things like free radicals, environmental damage, and elasticity.

I haven’t been using these products in my routine long enough to notice major changes, but after a week, my face feels more alive — like I just drank coffee from Luke’s Diner. It’s most likely the citrus scent and refreshing feel providing the energy boost, and I’m loving it. Something else I appreciate is how thick the moisturizer is — it’s almost like CeraVe’s moisturizing cream. A little goes a long way, so it’s going to last.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

The Body Butter Captures What It’s Like To Stay At The Dragonfly Inn

For a truly decadent citrus scent, you have to get the Lemon & Sage Body Butter. In Season 5, Episode 1, Lorelai mentions lighting lemon-scented candles so “the rooms smell pretty” when guests arrive for the Dragonfly Inn’s official opening. This lemon and sage fragrance is exactly what you’d expect Lorelai and Sookie’s inn to smell like, and it is so luxurious.

I applied this all over after jumping out of the shower, and it left my skin feeling extra hydrated throughout the day. Since the body butter is infused with shea butter and coconut oil that definitely helped.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

The Pumpkin Lip Mask Is Perfection

Forget Dean, Jess, and Logan, I’m Team *This*. My favorite item in the entire Gilmore Girls collection has to be the Pumpkin Powerhouse Soothing and Exfoliating Lip Mask. With the weather starting to cool down, a lip mask is one of the most important steps in my morning and nighttime routine. This mask not only helped to prevent chapped lips thanks to the shea butter, but it smelled just like a pumpkin spice latte.

Similar to the face mask, this product has pumpkin enzymes that give it that PSL scent and flavor. It’s so hydrating that you could use it as a lip gloss during the day as well. My favorite way to use it, though, is to apply it right before bed so my lips stay moisturized as I sleep. This is also Emily Gilmore’s favorite way to wear it, too.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Is Bliss’ Gilmore Girls Collection Worth It?

If you’re a Gilmore Girls fan, this collection is a dream come true and so worth adding to your cart ASAP. Overall, each product made me feel like I was staying at the Dragonfly Inn, and testing out the amenities I would find in one of the suites. The scents are both luxurious like Emily and nostalgic for the fall, which gave me major Gilmore Girls vibes.

Treating yourself to a full skin care routine is just what Lorelai and Rory would want you to do. You could even make it a Gilmore Girls day by brewing up some of Scott Patterson’s Luke’s Diner coffee, and enjoying a cup while watching an episode as your pumpkin face mask settles in. Since this is a limited-time collection, you’ll want to get it soon. According to Bliss, there will be no restocks once it’s all sold out.