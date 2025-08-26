Totes Need

What’s In My Bag? Bestiemoon Edition

Hailey Bieber really came through for the girls.

by Courteney Larocca
Photo: Shutterstock
Girls Getaway Week
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It finally happened: The trip made it out of the group chat, and you and your besties are on your way to the Bahamas (or wherever else your plans are taking you). But before you can soak up the sun and sip frozen margaritas by the pool, you need to pack your bags — and you’ll want to include all your beauty and skin care essentials, lest you get hit with the tourist tax (only a resort can get away with charging $30 for a bottle of sunblock).

If you need inspo on what to bring, I’ve become somewhat of a bestiemoon bag-packing connoisseur this year. In June, three of my friends and I traveled to Cancún, Mexico, to collectively celebrate us all turning 30 this year by spending a week drinking at the pool all day and dancing all night at an all-inclusive resort. And, earlier this month, Royal Caribbean invited me and my sister to embark on the Star of the Seas, its newest Icon-class cruise ship. This three-day voyage involved both thrill (ziplining over the ocean and barreling down waterslides for hours) and chill (lounging on a beach at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s privately owned island in the Bahamas).

I couldn’t get through my two girls trips without certain essentials. Below, you’ll find all of my carry-on faves, along with the items I had to borrow that you might want to consider bringing yourself.

The Makeup Bag

If you’re traveling around the Caribbean in the middle of summer like I was, you’re probably already stressing about your makeup melting off. My friends and I had several conversations about whether we were going to wear makeup each day and how much. Turns out, I only ever needed a few choice products to get me through my trips.

The holy grail of my makeup bag was no doubt Merit’s The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. My face gets red easily, especially when I’m hot, so I prefer to wear a skin tint to keep myself from looking like a tomato. This SPF 45 sunscreen gave me the coverage I needed, while feeling completely weightless on the skin. In true bestiemoon fashion, my sister saw how dewy it made me and insisted on trying it herself.

The rest of my base consisted of Rhode’s Pocket Blushes in shades Sprinkle and Tan Line and Saie’s Sun Melt in the shade Fair Bronze. I applied both with the Saie Big Buffing Brush, which is so perfect for liquid products that I didn’t even need to bring another applicator. I had lots of lippies on me, but I really love the Maybelline Lifter Liner in shade Line Leader and the Clarins lip oil for a your-lips-but-better vibe. Add on a swipe of mascara, and you’re good to go.

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45
Sephora
$38
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
Sephora
$33
Rhode Pocket Blush In Tan Line
Rhode
$25
Saie The Big Buffing Brush
Sephora
$32
Maybelline Lifter Liner In Line Leader
CVS
$10
Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil
Sephora
$30
CoverGirl Lash Blast Supercloud Mascara
CVS
$13

The Shower Bag

I’m a firm believer that your own products will always top whatever your hotel supplies. In order to really enjoy that postbeach shower, I packed travel sizes of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and face wash, along with a razor and a wide-tooth comb.

Of course, my toiletries bag wouldn’t be complete without a travel toothbrush, Sensodyne toothpaste, and deodorant. I also packed a mini of Ouai’s leave-in conditioner and the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 87 Hair & Body Perfume Mist, so that even after I washed off after the beach, I’d still smell like I was there.

Moroccanoil Mini Hydrating Shampoo
Sephora
$14
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask
Sephora
$20
Method Simply Nourish Body Wash
Target
$3
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating Travel Size Face Wash
Target
$4
Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave In Conditioner
Sephora
$16
Secret 24-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick
CVS
$5
Sensodyne Repair and Protect Fluoride Toothpaste
CVS
$9
Sol de Janeiro Mini Cheirosa 87 Rio Radiance Hair & Body Perfume Mist
Sephora
$26

The Skin Care Bag

For skin care, I brought a vitamin C serum, moisturizer, and the Rhode Glazing Mist (which I also carried around in my beach bag to give my skin a refresh throughout the day). A face sunscreen is also a must; I love the glowy finish one from Innisfree. And if you’re going to a tropical location, I highly recommend bringing some type of itch relief — you should be relaxing on vacay, not scratching mosquito bites.

Innisfree Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sephora
$32
Curology Gel Moisturizer
Target
$16
Rhode Glazing Mist
Rhode
$30
Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
Sephora
$18
CVS Itch Relief Spray
CVS
$8

The Bestie’s Bag

One of the best parts of traveling with your besties is that if you forgot something, they likely have it on them. Throughout my two trips, I found myself borrowing a few things from my friends’ bags and vice versa. For starters, sunscreen became communal — while everyone managed to pack their own, no one wanted to lug 10 separate bottles to the pool.

Medicine like Pepto Bismol and ibuprofen also made the rounds through our group, as did spare hair ties, a portable charger, sunglasses, and dry shampoo. My sister and I also ended up using each other’s lip balms at some point. (She’s partial to the E.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm, while I was committed to the Rhode Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint.)

So, if you do forget something important when trying to fit all of your 3.4-ounce liquids into your carry-on, don’t stress. You might just find your new favorite beauty product in your best friend’s bag as you’re both cruising on the water or sunbathing in the sand.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Lotion
Target
$3
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini
Rhode
$20
E.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm
CVS
$5
Vogue Eyewear
Macy's
$83
Anker Nano Power Bank
Best Buy
$24
Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties
CVS
$4
Living Proof Mini Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Sephora
$18
CVS Ibuprofen Pain Reliever
CVS
$5
Pepto-Bismol 5 Symptom Stomach Relief Chewable Tablets
Target
$8
Beauty That Breaks the Internet
Get the buzziest product drops, TikTok trends, and beauty deep dives delivered to your inbox daily—because you're not here for basic.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy