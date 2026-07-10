Just like Moana, you may be feeling the urge to travel beyond the horizon. To set your course like a true wayfinder, you first need to know your final destination. If you’re feeling inspired after watching Disney’s live-action remake in theaters this summer, you may want to journey to the stunning Moana filming locations — which aren’t as far as you think.

The highly anticipated production starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia was shot on location in Atlanta, Georgia and Oahu, Hawaii. Cameras started rolling around July 2024 on soundstages in Atlanta before traveling to Hawaii for the breathtaking scenic backdrops featured on screen. Visiting the studio sets in Georgia is a lot trickier now that shooting has wrapped and those locations aren’t open to the public, so if you’re hoping to plan a Moana-themed adventure, your best bet is booking a ticket straight to Hawaii.

Below, you’ll find the coastal hot spots to add to your Motunui-inspired set-jetting itinerary:

Moana Was Filmed Super Close To This Magical Disney Resort

Moana’s set photographer Frank Masi posted on Instagram that the movie wrapped filming in Kapolei, the exact home of Aulani, Disney’s Hawaiian resort and spa. If you were looking for an excuse to finally visit the wanderlust destination to snack on Mickey Mouse-shaped shave ice and Spam musubi, this is it.

Rent An Outrigger Canoe At Pōkaʻī Bay

About a 20-minute drive from the resort, you’ll find Pōkaʻī Bay. This gorgeous crescent beach is where a lot of the onscreen action took place.

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According to Expedia, locals spotted Johnson and Laga'aia hitting the water with some canoes. You may want to rent a boat here, and paddle out into the water like you’re Moana for a few hours.

Stay On The West Side Of O’ahu At Mākua Beach

For a little more of a remote location, the crew also taped some scenes at Mākua Beach, further up the west side. Before you leave Pōkaʻī Bay, though, make sure to stop by Ku’ilioloa Heiau. The ancient Hawaiian temple served as a major landscape inspiration for the story and will instantly remind you of Moana’s village. You may even want to break out into “Where You Are” before going into “How Far I’ll Go” while staring at the edge of the water.

Hike Up Ka’ala Mountain For Gorgeous Te Fiti Views

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If you feel like going for a nature-fueled hot girl walk, you could hike up Ka’ala Mountain. The sweeping views from above were reportedly used for the project’s dramatic landscape shots, and the vibrant green valleys will remind you of Te Fiti. A fun game to play while hiking the 7.6-mile trail is to look out for the perfect rock you would want to put onto the chief stand on Motunui.

With your bags packed and your inner wayfinder ready, it’s time to find out exactly how far you’ll go on your own Hawaiian adventure.