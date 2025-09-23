When you think of Disney snacks, Mickey Mouse ice cream bars at Walt Disney World or warm churros at Disneyland may come to mind. However, some of the best Mickey Mouse-shaped treats aren’t at any of Disney’s theme parks. They’re at Aulani, Disney’s resort in Hawaii.

From Mickey-shaped Spam musubi to ahi poke nachos, Aulani is a dream destination for Disney foodies. If you’re a fan of Dole Whip at Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom, there’s truly no better place to enjoy the pineapple soft-serve than on a beach that’s about 40 minutes away from the actual Dole Plantation on O‘ahu.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, offers tons of fun like a Waikolohe Stream lazy river, outdoor hydrotherapy garden, ukulele lessons, and of course, character meet and greets, but you could also spend your days just trying every viral snack on property. That’s pretty much what I did when I was invited to check out Aulani in August. In between paddle boarding on the ocean and feeding the fish in the Rainbow Reef snorkeling lagoon, I tried 16 of the most popular sweet treats and savory dishes at Aulani.

Below, you’ll find my honest review and rankings, so you know what to order on your trip to Disney’s resort in Kapolei, Hawaii:

16. Ahi Poke Nachos ($26)

Location: Wailana Pool Bar

Rachel Chapman

I was really excited to try these ahi poke nachos after seeing them on TikTok, so when I finally got the chance to sit down by the pool, I ordered them right away. These are a poke bowl-inspired take on nachos with bigeye tuna, wonton chips, avocado, green onion, spicy teriyaki sauce, furikake, and Kewpie mayonnaise.

This was tasty and large enough to be shared. However, there was a point where I had more chips than toppings. I felt my nachos were missing its version of a queso or salsa. Instead, the mayo was the main sauce on top and I’m not the biggest fan of mayonnaise by itself. If I could change anything, I would top it off with an on-theme avocado crema, and also make the teriyaki spicier so it stands out.

Rating: 4 out of 5

15. Cucumber Lychee Fizz ($16)

Location: Wailana Pool Bar, Off the Hook, and Makahiki

Rachel Chapman

Along with my nachos, I also ordered this Cucumber Lychee Fizz by the pool. It was really refreshing in the heat, especially with the cucumber. I just wish it had more of the lychee, which is one of my favorite flavors and part of the reason I ordered it.

Rating: 4.4 out 5

14. Mocha Mac Nut ($9)

Location: Off the Hook

Rachel Chapman

The main spot to get quick-service breakfast at Aulani is Off the Hook. There is a bit of a line to order, so make sure you get there with plenty of time if you have a packed schedule. The Aulani Special on the coffee menu is this Mocha Mac Nut drink, which is a mocha macadamia nut latte with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle on top.

You can order it iced, blended, or hot. I got the iced version, and it was really nice. I wish the macadamia nut flavor was a tad stronger, but overall, this was everything I needed to get my day started.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

13. Kalua Pig Omelet (Included In $55 3-Course Breakfast)

Location: Makahiki

Rachel Chapman

The character breakfast at Aulani is a must-do, so make a reservation ASAP. With your reservation, you’ll not only enjoy a delicious three-course menu, but you get to meet Mickey Mouse and his friends. For my entree, I ordered the Kālua Pig Omelet that comes with three cage-free eggs, kālua pig, baby spinach, local tomatoes, gruyere cheese, and herb-roasted potatoes on the side.

This was really delicious, if you love a savory breakfast, and is such a huge portion that it’s worth the price. The only thing I would change would be to add some kind of sauce on the side that brings out the Hawaiian flavors even more, like a pineapple salsa.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

12. Maui-Style Onion Rings ($19)

Location: Off the Hook

Rachel Chapman

These onion rings from Off the Hook by the pool were a surprising fave from my trip. While it’s a bit pricey for an appetizer, the onion rings were huge and really crunchy. They also come with a jalapeño buttermilk dressing that has just the right amount of spice.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

11. Poke Bowls ($24)

Location: Ulu Cafe

Rachel Chapman

Starting at 11 a.m., the all-day menu at Ulu Cafe has two poke bowls. The classic comes with ahi, sweet onion, scallion, sesame, ogo, ‘inamona, and sushi rice, while the spicy tuna version comes with ahi, sriracha aïoli, fried shallots, chili water, and sushi rice. Enjoying a poke bowl in Hawaii is a foodie must, and both of these options are a great choice. The spicy tuna bowl was my favorite of the two, because the sauce had a really nice heat and there was a great crunch from the cucumber and onion.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

10. Mickey Waffles ($16)

Location: Off the Hook

Rachel Chapman

Even Disney’s resort in Hawaii has the famous Mickey Waffles, and just like at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, these are delicious. They’re warm, fluffy, soft, and so Insta-worthy. The Mickey Waffles at Off the Hook also come with your choice of bacon, pork link sausage, or Portuguese sausage. The only reason this isn’t higher on the list is that it’s not totally unique. I wish this was served with a local pineapple macadamia nut syrup instead.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

9. Local-Style Garlic Spam Fried Rice ($16)

Location: Off the Hook

Rachel Chapman

You’ll also find this Spam fried rice on the breakfast menu at Off the Hook, which is a great choice if you prefer something savory in the morning. This dish also comes with an egg your way, and I got mine scrambled. If you don’t like Spam, you might not like this, but my entire group kept raving about this during our stay.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

8. Acai Bowl ($18)

Location: Ulu Cafe

Rachel Chapman

You can’t visit Hawaii without enjoying an acai bowl. Aulani has a traditional bowl with granola, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and honey, as well as a tropical bowl with granola, bananas, mango, pineapple, coconut chips, and honey. While the traditional has more balance between the tart berries and sweet bananas, the tropical really vibes well with your paradise-like vacation. I just wish there was a way to add some peanut or almond butter on top.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

7. Mickey Ears Shave Ice ($8)

Location: Pāpālua Shave Ice

Rachel Chapman

The Mickey-shaped shave ice at Disney’s Aulani is one of the most popular and viral treats. It really is a must-have, but if you’ve tried other authentic shave ice from Hawaii like Matsumoto Shave Ice, this might not live up to your high expectations. This isn’t as soft, but a nice treat for a hot day by the pool. Plus, it’s Mickey-shaped and so Insta-worthy. To make it better, I suggest ordering yours with the condensed milk and vanilla ice cream on the bottom for an additional $2. With those additions, it ranks higher.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. Mickey Mac-Nut Brownie ($5)

Location: Ulu Cafe

Rachel Chapman

A real hidden gem treat at Aulani is this Mickey-shaped macadamia nut brownie. It may be a simple brownie, but it has a Hawaiian touch with the nuts and is the perfect balance between cake-like and fudgy. Another great Mickey-shaped brownie dessert at Aulani is available at Makahiki for dinner, and served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

5. Milk Chocolate Dipped Banana ($9)

Location: Little ‘Opihi's

Rachel Chapman

Down by the beach, you can get a frozen banana dipped in milk chocolate and covered in macadamia nuts. This may seem like a simple treat, but it’s so delicious and refreshing on a hot day. The nuts make it special with that Hawaiian touch, and I enjoyed this while watching the ocean waves crash.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

4. Dole Whip ($8)

Location: Little ‘Opihi's

Rachel Chapman

Also at the stand by the beach, you can find Dole Whip. It wouldn’t be a Disney vacation without some pineapple soft-serve, and there’s no better place to try it than in Hawaii. You can get pineapple, vanilla, or a swirl, which is what I ordered.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

3. Roasted Pineapple Cobbler ($14)

Location: The ‘Ōlelo Room and Makahiki

Rachel Chapman

The warm Mickey brownie at both The ‘Ōlelo Room and Makahiki is a great choice (and the one I made), but you really must try the pineapple cobbler while at Aulani. This warm and fresh dessert comes with a macadamia nut cinnamon streusel and haupia (Hawaiian coconut) ice cream. My entire group kept raving about it.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

2. Mickey Spam Musubi ($7)

Location: Ulu Cafe

Rachel Chapman

Starting at 11 a.m. each day, Ulu Cafe puts out their famous Mickey-shaped Spam musubi. There was a line every day, so you’ll want to get there early before they sell out. If you’re a fan of Spam musubi, this adorable Disney version is so worth it. I got an extra one to put in the fridge to enjoy on the airplane home, and it allowed me to continue my Hawaiian vacation just a little bit longer.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

1. Malasadas ($5)

Location: The ‘Ōlelo Room and Makahiki

Rachel Chapman

Malasadas are Portuguese donuts that are famous in Hawaii. In fact, it’s a must-have when you visit. If you can’t make it out to the best place for Malasadas on O’ahu, Leonard's Bakery, these house-made donuts at Aulani are just as good. You can get a single donut or a half dozen for $28 at The ‘Ōlelo Room in the morning, or they’re served as an appetizer at the character breakfast at Makahiki. These are so pillowy soft and warm. I can’t stop thinking about them.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5