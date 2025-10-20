The lead-up to any game is filled with excitement, but the energy at Angel City Football Club’s match against the Washington Spirit was at an all-time high, thanks to an animated fave. The Los Angeles-based soccer team partnered with Sanrio’s most lovable character on a special Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium. To celebrate the collab, fans were treated to character meet and greets, exclusive merch, and a free keychain to take home.

“The fans love Hello Kitty Night; it just adds a bit of fun to the crowd and some positive energy,” ACFC forward Riley Tiernan tells Elite Daily outside the locker room after the September match. Those vibes translated onto the field, with players still in high spirits after the game that ended in a 2-2 draw. The 22-year-old helped with an assist on one of those points for Angel City by getting the ball into the box (which the Spirit’s Tara McKeown accidentally kicked into her own team’s net).

In the 2025 season, Tiernan has started in all 24 games she’s played in and scored eight goals in total, making her the top scorer. The New Jersey native — who signed to ACFC in March after graduating from Rutgers University, where she won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 — has quickly become a force on ACFC’s team. You can see her running up and down the field all game, taking control of the ball.

When it’s time to cool down, she has her routine down pat as well. Below, the Angel City soccer star dishes on her post-game ritual, the food she’s usually craving, and which of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care products she’s currently obsessed with.

Elite Daily: Do you have any specific go-to rituals after a game?

Riley Tiernan: I usually go home, shower, order something really delicious to eat, then go to bed.

ED: What are you craving right now?

RT: I honestly always get tacos after a game. I love tacos.

ED: Does your routine change whether you win or you lose?

RT: No. I pretty much do the same thing no matter the outcome.

ED: What are the go-to skin care products you love to use after a game?

RT: When I shower at the stadium, I just wash my face, but then once I take my real shower at home, I use a lot of Rhode products. I like the glazing milk, and then some Ordinary serums and some Vanicream moisturizer.

ED: Do you like to do an everything shower?

RT: Yeah, usually. It’s a little bit more thorough at home than here. I just rinse off and do the real shower later.

ED: Does your team ever do anything after a game?

RT: We just all collect in the locker room, and whatever the vibe is, we bond, spend some time together, and talk about the game. It’s usually a lot of fun times in the locker room.

ED: Do you have any go-to self-care after a match where you’ve worked out a lot?

RT: The night of, I usually just shower and lay on the couch or in bed. The next day, I’ll try to either go to the beach, go in the ocean, or just relax and stay in.

ED: What’s something you love to do after a game to celebrate when you won?

RT: I am always really hungry, so I look forward to eating something delicious. I would say that’s my favorite part of my routine and something that I look forward to.

ED: What’s on your post-game playlist?

RT: I like more calm vibes after a game, so Noah Kahan, maybe a little Zach Bryan, and some Morgan Wallen. Chill music.

ED: Do you have a go-to ’fit you like to wear after a game?

RT: Sweatpants and T-shirt. The comfiest thing I have.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.