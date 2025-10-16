Brianna Chickenfry Addresses Zach Bryan Dating Her Lookalike

If there’s one Taylor Swift lyric that Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has probably been relating to a lot recently, it’s “Your new girl is my clone.” Ever since her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan has began dating a very similar-looking woman named Samantha Leonard, commenters have not stopped talking about the striking resemblance between LaPaglia and Leonard. Now, LaPaglia is revealing how she feels about seeing her ex date her lookalike.

“I think this is narcissism textbook 101 — that’s what narcissists do, they just go and find another version of you to date,” LaPaglia said on an Oct. 12 episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast. “People are like, ‘Are you creeped out? Are you mad? Are you annoyed? Are you flattered?' I am flattered, to be honest.”

However, the podcaster did reveal she made a drastic change to her appearance so that she wouldn’t look so much like Leonard anymore. “I dyed my hair so that people stop sending me every single picture that he posts of her,” LaPaglia confessed. “I literally dyed my hair for this reason. I cannot continuously keep being compared to someone.”

She showed off her much darker new hairstyle in an Aug. 14 TikTok, which appeared to reference Leonard as her and Bryan’s dating rumors were first coming out. In the video, she lip-synced to a verse of FLO’s song “Suite Life” with lyrics about an ex’s new girlfriend looking very familiar: “And your new b*tch like my pics on the 'Gram, she double tap / And if I liked girls, I would slide / 'Cause you know she look like me, and I'm fine.”

Despite her best efforts, Bryan and Leonard’s bond has been difficult for LaPaglia to ignore. She got candid about blocking her ex, but being unable to completely avoid seeing him — particularly because people send her screenshots of his posts with Leonard. “I don’t want to see this. I don’t indulge in anything that he does,” LaPaglia added. “I have him blocked on everything so I only see articles when they come up on my For You page.”