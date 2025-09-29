Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is taking in the world’s toughest test on Special Forces, and she’s uniquely prepared for the ordeal. The reality show challenges celebrities and internet personalities to go through the rigorous military training exercises. It’s designed to test the contestants’ mental and physical resilience. But according to LaPaglia, her past — specifically, her breakup with country musician Zach Bryan — has more than prepped her for the show’s challenges.

The couple broke up in October 2024 after a year together. At the time, LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse and alleged that he offered her a $12 million NDA post-split, which she refused. (Bryan has not publicly addressed these allegations.) Looking back on the past year, the Barstool Sports personality shared how that tumultuous period made her ready for her latest reality TV endeavor.

“I think what that taught me about myself is how much, like, adversity I can really withstand and go through,” she said during a Sept. 29 episode of SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

FOX/FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

According to the BFFs podcast host, the split was like “training” for the TV show. “And it sounds crazy, but it was like training me for Special Forces in a way, right?” she added. “If I can get through that, then I can get through anything, and if I can do what I did last year, then Special Forces, it’s like a walk in the park. So I think it just taught me a lot about my mental strength.”

LaPaglia previously opened up about regaining her “spark” after her relationship with Bryan. “I’m walking down the street, I’m at the crosswalk — I’m sparking up a conversation,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in January interview. “I’m in the bodega, talking to the bodega guy for 20 minutes too long now. I’m finally talking to my hairdresser again, where I used to just sit in the chair. I’m finding that little spark of life back in myself now that one person that felt like a doom cloud over me at all times is gone.”