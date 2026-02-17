Keke Palmer is one of the hardest working stars in Hollywood. In addition to starring in The ‘Burbs along with two other projects this year — I Love Boosters and The Angry Birds Movie 3 — the actor and singer has teamed up with Fabletics to launch her own collection of sportswear, available on Feb. 19. “I was excited to build a collection that felt both functional, fashionable, and really practical for somebody like me who is trying to work out immediately at the beginning of the day,” Palmer says.

Since the 32-year-old is always on the go, her current style is athleisure that she can dress up with a jacket and wear to meetings. It’s all about looking good and feeling good for the star, and the Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection features the brand’s PowerHold compression, which she says “accentuates everyone's body in a really nice way.” The Baby, This is Keke Palmer host also loves the collection’s two-tone color palette. “The way the lines come up on the side really helps to accent anyone's shape who wears it, which is important,” she says. “You want to know that you can feel good and confident.”

For a while, I used to get so intense with having to do cardio and felt like I had to get to the point where I'm passing out in the gym.

When it comes to exercising, you’ll most likely find Palmer in a Pilates class. “For a while, I used to get so intense with having to do cardio and felt like I had to get to the point where I'm passing out in the gym,” she says. “I learned you can get a good workout by simply targeting the right muscles.”

Below, Palmer dishes on other things she does to feel good, including her perfected morning routine and secret to time management.

Fabletics

Elite Daily: Walk me through your current morning routine.

Keke Palmer: I'll fill up my Stanley cup with some electrolytes and try to start sipping on that as soon as possible. Then, I'll shower. After that, I wash my face. I love using La Roche-Posay, both their cleanser and their SPF moisturizer. I put a little Laneige lip gloss on and some blush. I like to use Patrick Ta's cream. And then, I also like to use mascara. I've been using Hourglass' mascara. I do my brows with this brow pencil that I found on Amazon, and I get my face ready and put on some perfume. I really like this Carmina by Creed scent. It's really good.

After that, I put on my workout gear because I need a good look for class. I'll usually put on one of my Fabletics sets. A lot of the ones I have are actually not from my collection, so I'm excited that I'm going to be getting the ones from my collection to wear soon. I then put on some really cute socks. Sometimes, I have these little Chloé slippers that I really love. If I have to go somewhere right after my workout, I’ll put on a sneaker, but if I have more time, it'll be a slipper or Ugg boot. And then, I'll put on a jacket. I have a really cute Fabletics sweater that I love to wear. It's like a pullover that kind of hangs off the side.

If I don't have much to do, I'll wear something like that or a windbreaker. But if I have some business to attend to afterwards, I might put on a jean jacket or a blazer. On the way to my workout class, I'm definitely listening to music in the car.

ED: What are you listening to?

KP: Lately, I’ve been listening to my mixes for the new music that I'm putting out. If I’m not listening to that, I'll turn on the radio, because I don't want to think about being a DJ. I'll put on satellite radio or even OG FM, which feels so nostalgic and vintage now.

I changed my mind a while ago about what I work out for. It was harder when I would do it just based on aesthetics and wanting to look good with a six-pack.

ED: You're so busy, how do you motivate yourself to work out — especially on a day when you're just not feeling it?

KP: I changed my mind a while ago about what I work out for. It was harder when I would do it just based on aesthetics and wanting to look good with a six-pack. Everything changed when I started thinking about doing it as a place for me to feel good.

I really started to feel like it was more than me getting up to look good. It's my moment to be with myself before I get wrapped up in the world, and so then it became much easier to do.

ED: What are some extra steps you put into your skin care routine at night?

KP: I'm always using micellar water to take off my makeup. After washing my face well, I’ll maybe use a mask or a scrub. I have these cool sheet masks, so I’ll use one of those and take a bath with salts. I either get them from Amazon or Goop. I’ll light a candle, and I have this eye mask that I really love. It has beans in it, and you put it in the microwave to heat it up. I'll put that over my eyes, and it really helps me to sleep.

We worry about asking for a different time or different days or saying, ‘Hey, can I push back?’ Getting more comfortable asking for that will save your life.

ED: Do you have any tips for time management as someone so busy?

KP: Sometimes, you got to say no. We worry about asking for a different time or different days or saying, “Hey, can I push back?” Getting more comfortable asking for that will save your life.

ED: What’s coming up next for you?

KP: I'm excited about my wellness platform, Practice by Palmer, as well as everything else that I have going on with the Fabletics launch. It ties perfectly into everything that I want to do this year, which is to spend more time creating wellness spaces for myself and others. I’m also excited about doing the podcast and getting this next season started up.

A lot is going on in the world; there’s a lot of sadness and hardship that people are dealing with. I want to be able to offer things that support others in dealing with the world that we're all living in.

ED: Is there anything in particular that you're manifesting for the rest of 2026?

KP: Just ease. E-A-S-E. More ease.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.