If you’ve been looking for the ideal mani to wear to your next big family gathering, you can now rest easy. Vanessa Hudgens’ latest manicure, created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, is the ultimate inspo for Thanksgiving nails. You might not know Ganzorigt’s name, but you know her work. The celebrity nail artist’s designs are the mani trend gifts that keep on giving. Ganzorigt was behind Hailey Bieber’s infamous glazed doughnut nails, and now she’s delivering even more seasonal manicure goodness. Not only is Vanessa Hudgens’ burgundy manicure elite Thanksgiving 2022 nails inspo, but you can recreate it at home using the exact same shades and products for just $23.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Thanksgiving nails are a matte-sterpiece. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, both the actor and her nail artist shared videos of Hudgens’ fresh set on Instagram. The tick, tick... BOOM! actor shared a video of her nails on her Instagram Stories and, stating straight facts, captioned the close-up look at her mani, “nothing says fall like a matte burgundy nail.” Ganzorigt shared another look at the rich, warm-toned mani as an Instagram Reel, and spilled the details on the exact products behind this quintessential fall manicure with Elite Daily.

For this nail look, Ganzorigt used ORLY nail polish in Persistent Memory and OPI’s Matte Top Coat. Happily, each shade comes in a gel and traditional polish version. You can recreate Vanessa Hudgens’ Thanksgiving nails using traditional nail polish for just $23, while the gel version has a steeper price tag.

Persistent Memory in ORLY’s regular polish costs just $11 while OPI’s traditional Matte Top Coat costs $12. The gel versions of these two products cost roughly double their regular polish counterparts. Both ORLY Gel Nail Color in Persistent Memory and OPI GelColor Stay Matte Top Coat cost $20 each. Whether you opt for regular polish or double down on the gel versions, the result will be a truly exceptional seasonal mani.