Despite only skyrocketing to mainstream music fame in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has already undergone such a style evolution. From her days on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (and even before that) to now serving as a fashion staple on red carpets, Rodrigo is a powerhouse of vocals and fashion, especially when it comes to her amazing Y2K aesthetic and unending ability to rock everything she touches.

Ever since the initial release of Driver’s License, Rodrigo’s life has been on a fast track. It’s hard to believe that only two years ago, you likely didn’t even know who she was, and now Rodrigo has seven Grammy nominations. Driver’s License may have been her nationwide debut, but Rodrigo has been in the public eye much longer than you might have realized. In fact, her red carpet looks go all the way back to 2015. From the time she was 12 years old to now at 19, her fashion has grown and changed a lot, but it’s always been on point. Her penchant for patterns, bright colors, and unflinching ability to remain unique and creative when it comes to her fashion choices has only become more potent over the years.

Check out your favorite Gen Z icon’s style evolution below. If you thought you knew all of Rodrigo’s best ‘fits over the years, prepare to be surprised — there are for sure some amazing looks you’ve definitely have not seen before.

Olivia Rodrigo In 2015: Middle School Prep (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) What a baby! In 2015, at just 12 years old, Rodrigo rocked a classic preppy-inspired outfit. Her jeans, denim top, and mustard sweater pair so well together. I was I was this well dressed in middle school.

Olivia Rodrigo In 2016: Funky Florals Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images In 2016, Rodrigo took to the red carpet in a vibrant, embroidered dress. The flowers are popping and vibrant. And to think, even all those years ago, she knew how to rock a red lip moment.

Olivia Rodrigo In 2017: Bright Red Ruffles David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’m obsessed with Rodrigo’s striped jumpsuit from 2017. The bright red ruffled collar and bold color make this a perfect look for summer. It’s not completely clear from here, but I think it even has pockets.

Olivia Rodrigo In 2019: High End High School Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her look for the premiere of HSMTMTS in 2019 was a perfect mix of casual and dolled up. The tulle skirt and white t-shirt are fancy, yet you know she was comfortable at the end of the day.

Olivia Rodrigo In May 2021: Eye-Popping Patterns Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images This slip dress may be the best thing Rodrigo has ever worn. The print is loaded with hearts, cats, kiwis, and so many other items that’s a feast for the eyes to look at.

Olivia Rodrigo In July 2021: Commander In Clueless Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Who could ever forget Rodrigo’s Chanel tweed suit that she wore to the White House in 2021? It’s giving Cher from Clueless if she was tapped to speak about vaccines.

Olivia Rodrigo In September 2021: Full-On Feathers Noam Galai/GC Images/Getty Images In a Yves Saint Laurent lacy catsuit, Rodrigo blessed the Met Gala with her feathered-up ‘fit. As if that weren’t enough already, her dripping, sparkling earrings packed such a statement.

Olivia Rodrigo In October 2021: Y2K Fashion RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images From the satin skirt to the corset to the beaded necklace, Rodrigo nailed the Y2K aesthetic with her streetwear look in October 2021. Is she going to give a master class or something? Because if so, you already know I’m taking notes.

Olivia Rodrigo In November 2021: AMA Glam Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This sheer, Very Peri dress from the 2021 American Music Awards was such a moment for Rodrigo. The sequins caught the light perfectly, and the feathers around the skirt are add a fun, unexpected twist.

Olivia Rodrigo In December 2021: Pumped-Up Platforms VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images The bow on Rodrigo’s black dress from 2021 is everything. With such an eye-catching pop, she hardly needed any other accessories, but that didn’t stop her from styling this look with a pair of trendy platforms. Ugh, she’s a woman after my own heart.

Olivia Rodrigo In January 2022: Crop Tops & Camo Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s so much to love about Rodrigo’s outfit from Jan. 2022. Her platform boots are so cool, and her pattern mixing with the camo skirt and patchwork shirt is both funky and perfectly executed.

Olivia Rodrigo In February 2022: Cut Outs & Lace Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Who knew Rodrigo had a punk, goth side? Her party dress with the cut outs and garter effect is so intricate it almost looks like a spider had to have woven that webby design.

No matter what year it is, you know Rodrigo’s bringing the drip.