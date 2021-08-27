Celeb Style
Olivia Rodrigo Is The Queen Of Y2K Fashion's Comeback

By Margaret Blatz
Gen Z’s It Girl Olivia Rodrigo is decidedly a sign of the times in more ways than just her music. It’s safe to say her influence has easily infiltrated the fashion world. Like many other Gen Zers, that means a lot of nods to Y2K fashion. While Y2K trends have slowly been creeping back, Rodrigo’s meteoric rise and notably ‘00s-inspired outfits have seemingly accelerated Y2K’s renaissance further. As you continue to bop to her first studio album SOUR, peep Rodrigo’s best Y2K outfits.

Rodrigo really channeled Cher from Clueless with this matching plaid, tweed Chanel suit set. It’s retro, playful, and young while still being 100% White House-appropriate.

