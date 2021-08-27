Gen Z’s It Girl Olivia Rodrigo is decidedly a sign of the times in more ways than just her music. It’s safe to say her influence has easily infiltrated the fashion world. Like many other Gen Zers, that means a lot of nods to Y2K fashion. While Y2K trends have slowly been creeping back, Rodrigo’s meteoric rise and notably ‘00s-inspired outfits have seemingly accelerated Y2K’s renaissance further. As you continue to bop to her first studio album SOUR, peep Rodrigo’s best Y2K outfits.