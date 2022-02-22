I’m Replacing My Entire Closet With These Under-$50 Corset Tops

Blouses, t-shirts, turtlenecks all have nothing on the trendiest shirt you can rock. Corset tops are all the rage these days. Given how many ways there are to style them, it’s physically difficult for me to not wear one constantly. Not like that’s a bad thing, though. The best thing about the corset top trend is that there are plenty of styles you can get for less than $50.

The modern love of corsets happened to popped up right around when Bridgerton first stepped onto the scene in 2021. Amidst the classical versions of Ariana Grande songs and the impossible-not-to-drool-over Regé-Jean Page, people fell in love with with the look of corsets. And, with Season 2 about to drop on March 25 (yes, I have it marked on my calendar), there’s no doubt in my mind there will somehow be even more of a resurgence of corset tops in no time.

Naturally, the current corset top trend doesn’t actually feature the intense and restrictive Regency-style corsets. You won’t need a lady’s maid to lace you up in order to wear one, either. Instead, the contemporary look features cropped, funky numbers that are easy to put on.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stone Abstract Marble Print Structured Corset PrettyLittleThing $48 See on PrettyLittleThing Oh, she does patterns. She’s feeling groovy and maybe a bit flirty with PrettyLittleThing’s Marble Print Corset ($48, PrettyLittleThing). The whirling, artful pattern is very psychedelic without being overwhelming. Pair this top with colorful wide-leg pants for a super cute happy hour look.

Plus Marble Corset Detail Top Boohoo $40 $16 See on Boohoo With sunshine on the mind, pastels and tie dyes are back on the menu, and you can dive right back into it with Boohoo’s Corset Top ($40, Boohoo). If only this top was waterproof so you could take it to the beach.

Satin Corset Top Hollister Co. $25 See on Hollister Co. If you want a neutral shirt you can pair with literally everything in your closet, Hollister’s Satin Corset ($25, Hollister) will become your favorite top of all time. You can dress it up or dress it down to fit your every plan and whim.

A Refreshing Summer Corset Top Cider $16 See on Cider Boning is generally what gives a corset its structure, but this can sometimes feel a bit suffocating. For a more relaxed fit, Cider’s Summer Corset Top ($16, Cider) has the silhouette and look of a corset without being too tight or digging into your skin.

Plus One Up Pu Lace Up Corset Akira $50 $30 See on Akira Oversized button downs and corsets have become a trend in and of themselves and Akira’s Lace Up Corset ($50, Akira) is the perfect fit. It takes your favorite pajamas or work shirt and immediately turns your look into a red hot going out ‘fit.

Now, all you need is the weather to comply with all your corset-filled daydreams, and we’d all be set.