I’m Replacing My Entire Closet With These Under-$50 Corset Tops
And with Bridgerton Season 2 right around the corner...
Blouses, t-shirts, turtlenecks all have nothing on the trendiest shirt you can rock. Corset tops are all the rage these days. Given how many ways there are to style them, it’s physically difficult for me to not wear one constantly. Not like that’s a bad thing, though. The best thing about the corset top trend is that there are plenty of styles you can get for less than $50.
The modern love of corsets happened to popped up right around when Bridgerton first stepped onto the scene in 2021. Amidst the classical versions of Ariana Grande songs and the impossible-not-to-drool-over Regé-Jean Page, people fell in love with with the look of corsets. And, with Season 2 about to drop on March 25 (yes, I have it marked on my calendar), there’s no doubt in my mind there will somehow be even more of a resurgence of corset tops in no time.
Naturally, the current corset top trend doesn’t actually feature the intense and restrictive Regency-style corsets. You won’t need a lady’s maid to lace you up in order to wear one, either. Instead, the contemporary look features cropped, funky numbers that are easy to put on.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Now, all you need is the weather to comply with all your corset-filled daydreams, and we’d all be set.