Moisture-rich weather can flatten a blowout and cause a halo of flyaways or frizz to float up on otherwise smooth hair. If you’re anything like me aka basically willing to do anything to keep your hair frizz-free, overcast skies can cause you to seriously reevaluate your whole aesthetic. There’s so much information out there surrounding fighting frizzing, deflating, and other hair concerns caused by humidity that it can be difficult to know where to start, which is why I’m here to let you in on a huge secret: styling in humid weather depends more on your hair type than on the weather.

While it may seem obvious, there’s actually a lot of nuance surrounding how and why different hair types require different styling products. Whether you’re looking to rock your natural curls or seal in straightened hair, styling your hair how you want during humid weather is possible, you just have to know a few basics. To break down everything you need to know about looking good during the least desirable weather, I tapped four haircare experts to share all the details of how to simplify, customize, and streamline your humidity hair care and styling routine, according to your hair type.

How To Style Curly Hair In Humidity Mireya Acierto/The Image Bank/Getty Images “Heat and environmental damage break down structure, cuticle, and integrity of hair on a day-to-day basis,” says Jason Lee, founder of Mela & Kera. All these factors contribute to frizz, especially in breakage-prone curly hair textures. For curly hair, Lee recommends using lightweight and hydrating cleansing products that contain keratin and steering clear of traditional towels as these “immediately cause frizz.” When it comes to styling, Lee suggests applying a leave-in conditioner and allowing your hair to air-dry with minimal fuss. “The more you disrupt your curls the frizzier they will get,” he says.

Brazilian Keratin Therapy Smoothing Shampoo OGX $6 See on Amazon With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 11,000 reviews, this OGX shampoo smooths hair with keratin, Lee’s favorite ingredient for fighting frizz in curly hair textures. “This is great. It keeps the humidity away. It makes [my] hair soft and shiny and protects against frizz. I love it. It's worth every penny,” wrote one reviewer.

Farewell Frizz Leave-In Conditioning Spray Briogeo $24 See on Amazon Briogeo, a brand beloved by curly girlies, makes a mean leave-in conditioner. To say customers are obsessed with this leave-in conditioning spray would be an understatement. It has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 2,900 Amazon reviews. “I can't believe under Florida's 90% humidity conditions my hair is not frizzy for the first time in 19 years. I no longer look like I was dragged through a rainforest. THIS PRODUCT IS A MIRACLE. Simply amazed,” wrote one happy customer.

How To Style Coily Hair In Humidity COROIMAGE/Moment/Getty Images Styling 4C coils in humidity requires the right tools and lots of hydration. “Coily hair tends to be dryer so you need to lock in moisture to protect the hair from breakage,” says Lee. To prep for rainy or humid weather, Lee recommends using the two-strand twist method. After washing or co-washing, twist 1-to-2-inch sections around each other, applying a hair butter or oil as you go. After allowing your hair to air-dry, unravel the twists using a finishing cream to add shine and hold.

Coco Creme Coil-Enhancing Moisture Butter Carol’s Daughter $10 See on Amazon With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 4,800 reviews, this coil-enhancing hair butter from Carol’s Daughter delivers softness, shine, and moisture. “My hair is usually a frizzy mess from all the humidity, but since I started using this my curls are shiny and defined even on rainy days,” shared one happy customer.

Curl Stretch Pudding SheaMoisture $10 See on Amazon Amazon shoppers rave about this SheaMoisture pudding, especially as a product for styling the type of twists Lee recommends for humid weather. “It's my first time using this product and I love it! It's perfect for styling twists and other curls. And the best part is that it keeps my hair moisturized for days,” shared one customer.

How to Style Wavy Hair In Humidity Maria Casinos/E+/Getty Images According to hairstylist and ColorProof educator Tim Abney, humidity actually isn’t the enemy of wavy hair. “If you have wavy hair, let the humidity do the heavy lifting for you. Skip the blow dryer and prep strands with an air-dry styler which will help texturize and define wave pattern while minimizing frizz and flyaways,” he says. Aaron Grenia, co-founder of IGK Haircare, agrees and recommends using a tousling method when styling wavy hair with air-dry products.. “Air-dry stylers are styling balms that create a tousled, undone look while imparting smooth shine,” he says. To style wavy hair in humidity, start by prepping towel-dried hair with a leave-in conditioner. Next, “flip the hair a few times or tousle the hair with your fingers to create natural volume at the roots,” says Grenia. From there, apply a small amount of product from mid-shaft to the ends of your hair, loosely twisting your hair in the direction it naturally bends. According to Grenia, as your hair air-dries, the sections will unravel to reveal beautiful, frizz-free waves.

My Hair My Canvas Easy Does It Air Dry Balm Alterna $29 See on Amazon Choosing an air-drying styler can be tricky but shoppers love this balm from Alterna. “There is nothing to ‘dislike.’ The product keeps my hair smooth while "air-drying" as promised. No greasy residue, no heavy scent. I am very pleased with it,” shared one shopper. Another reviewer shared that, “this is the BEST stuff to keep frizz away. I have fine thin wavy hair and this is the best after-shower product. Reduces frizz and helps give curls or waves some shape.”

Complete Air Dry Cream JVN $26 See on Amazon Another great air-drying styling option comes courtesy of JVN and wavy-haired fans of the product call it “the one.” This complete air dry cream works on all hair types, but shoppers with wavy hair are especially big fans. “ I absolutely love this product! I have fine, wavy hair. Other products have left my hair weighed down, “product-y”, frizzy—or just plain didn’t work. This cream is moisturizing without weight. It made my hair routine easy breezy,” wrote one customer. Another shared that they “have fine, long, and wavy hair that can develop frizz in heat and humidity. I've looked a long time for something that would showcase the waves while keeping the frizz at bay. And is vegan. And cruelty-free. This is it. This is the one.”

How To Style Straight Hair In Humidity Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images If you struggle with frizzy hair when humidity strikes and your hair is naturally straight, this could be caused by “damaged hair or a cuticle that has been damaged,” explains Lee. Repair hair by using a deep conditioner with biotin and “getting regular trims,” says Lee. If, on the other hand, your straight hair tends to deflate in humidity, Roger Azadgania, founder of äz Craft Luxury Haircare, recommends a setting gel for “superior control, hold, volume, and a load of anti-humidity protection to keep your sleek style lasting throughout the day.”

Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner Vitamins $26 $20 See on Amazon This cruelty-free hair mask contains a mega-dose of keratin, which contributes to its frizz-fighting power as well as its high marks. The Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner currently has 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 12,800 reviews. “I have very dry hair which I flatiron and when the humidity hits my hair puffs like crazy. One day, after dancing like crazy at a club I noticed that my hair just stayed down and didn't puff at all. To make a long story short this is a great anti-frizz product and I’ve tried a lot of anti-frizz products that didn't work,” shared one happy shopper.

Instant Freeze Sculpting Hair Gel (Pack of 3) Aussie $13 $10 See on Amazon Aussie is an affordable hair care brand with a stellar reputation. Shoppers who love this Aussie hair gel are especially drawn to its ability to stand up against humidity. “My favorite product to control my flyaways in high humidity. Lasts all day,” wrote one happy customer. Another wrote that the Instant Freeze Sculpting Hair Gel “goes on real smooth and it controls my hair on hot and humid days like no other styling gel I have tried.” Need more proof? One reviewer noted that this gel “gets high marks for being one of the few that I've used that actually feels moisturizing. As a bonus, it keeps humidity from ruining your hair.”

How to Style Fine Hair In Humidity Stephen Zeigler/The Image Bank/Getty Images Fine hair is easily susceptible to humid weather since “the hair has fewer cuticle layers to protect it, making it easier for humidity to set in,” says Azadganian. In order to keep even the finest hair smooth, Azadganian recommends starting your hairstyling routine by working a smoothing serum through your hair. Next, apply light heat to your hair while holding tension using a round brush “with a barrel that matches the hair length as a way to keep tension on the section at all times.” Last, but not least, rub that same serum between your hands and smooth over dry hair to tame any flyaways.

Nano Thermal Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush AIMIKE $19 $13 See on Amazon Round barrel brushes can cost a pretty penny, but this one costs under $20. Don’t let its price point fool you into questioning its quality. The round brush currently has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 10,200 reviews and is known for working well on smoothing hair. “Having naturally somewhat wavy, humidity reactive hair that refuses to be smooth regardless of product, I can't say enough about this brush. It makes my hair smooth,” shared one elated shopper.

Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Garnier Fructis $7 $4 See on Amazon This smoothing serum’s 27,000 reviews and average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars tell you all you need to know about its anti-frizz, humidity-busting power. “I have long hair that can get absolutely wild and frizzy in humidity. I’ve used dozens of products over the years to help tame my tresses. This really keeps my hair calm and leaves no residue whatsoever,” shared one shopper. “Even with very high humidity this serum works beautifully,” wrote another.

