A little bit of frizz is nothing to fear. But if it’s not the look you’re going for today, or if your hair isn’t feeling as soft as you’d like it to, then a few well-chosen products can help. The best products for dry, frizzy hair — which come in all forms, from leave-in creams to shampoos and sprays, and even pillowcases and towels — target the source of that dryness and excess frizz: Damaged or brittle hair cuticles. So generally, any hair product that says it's moisturizing or damage-repairing will help. By smoothing, rehydrating, and, in some cases, actually repairing the hair cuticle, these products work to make your hair look sleeker and feel stronger.

To prevent further dryness and frizz, try to cut down on heat styling, if possible, and apply a thermal protectant before exposing your hair to hot tools or the sun. Using a once-weekly deep conditioning mask can also help, or if your hair is extremely dry, you can use an anti-frizz mask in place of your conditioner anytime you shampoo.

From a salon-trusted treatment to a quick-drying conditioning spray, scroll on to shop 21 of the best products for restoring your hair to its peak smoothness and softness.

01 The Overall Best Budget Shampoo & Conditioner John Frieda Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz-Immunity Shampoo & Conditioner Amazon $16 See on Amazon John Frieda’s whole Frizz Ease line, which includes everything from styling creams to serums to hairspray, has long been a budget-friendly favorite for smoothing unwanted frizz. The line includes a bunch of shampoos and conditioners, but the Beyond Smooth Frizz-Immunity Shampoo & Conditioner is the perfect daily-use duo for both short- and long-term results. In addition to nourishing coconut oil, both formulas contain the brand’s “frizz-immunity complex” that smooths hair now and strengthens the hair follicle to keep it protected from frizz-inducing humidity over time. The brand says these products are best for medium-to-thick, wavy-to-curly hair, but lots of reviewers with thin hair have found success here, too. Just be warned that the conditioner might flatten very thin hair if it’s applied too closely to the roots.

02 The Best Budget Shampoo & Conditioner For Curly Hair Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Shampoo and Conditioner Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon This Carol’s Daughter shampoo and conditioner is packed with botanicals that add moisture to hair — like aloe and sweet clover extract — while keeping your curls defined and bouncy. Meanwhile, heavy hitters like hydrolyzed soy protein and biotin encourage stronger hair growth, and panthenol improves your hair’s ability to retain moisture over time. The beloved duo has earned close to 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where loyalists confirm it boosts their hair’s moisture and shine, seals split ends, and even alleviates dandruff. The floral vanilla scent is divine, too.

03 The Best Budget Shampoo & Conditioner For Straightened Hair L'Oréal Paris EverSleek Keratin Caring Shampoo & Conditioner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Formulated specifically for chemically straightened hair, this L’Oreal shampoo and conditioner duo is made with sunflower oil, which is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, to gently nourish the hair and protect your treatment. The formula is also sulfate-free to prevent color fading if your hair is also dyed. The texture is very lightweight — some reviewers call it watery — but that keeps it from weighing down your hair, leaving it silky and manageable.

04 The Overall Best Prestige Shampoo & Conditioner Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo Amazon $24 See on Amazon Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner Amazon $24 See on Amazon This Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and its sister conditioner are my go-tos for strengthening and rehydrating my fine, regularly dyed hair. The argan oil-enriched formula is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E — all of which, I can confirm, fulfill their claims to nourish the hair cuticles, increase your hair’s moisture content, and repair damage. In short: Your hair will look glossy and smooth, feel silky-soft but strong, and smell amazing.

05 The Best Prestige Shampoo & Conditioner For Damaged Hair Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo Amazon $36 See On Amazon The shampoo and conditioner from Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! line is quickly ascending to cult status. The formula is made with 95% natural ingredients that add shine and lushness to brittle hair — like argan, coconut, and rose oils — while biotin and panthenol strengthen the hair cuticle to prevent split ends and breakage. Replace the conditioner with the brand’s best-selling deep conditioning hair mask a couple of times a week for a more intensive repairing treatment.

06 The Best Budget Leave-In Conditioner Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioner Cream Amazon $3 See on Amazon Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine is another comprehensive, gorgeously scented line of styling products made specifically for taming frizz. But the prices here are unparalleled: Everything in the collection costs under $5, and this fan-favorite leave-in conditioner costs just about $3 on Amazon. In here, a blend of fruit proteins, vitamins, and fruit extracts bolster the proteins in your hair, while argan oil rehydrates brittle hair cuticles. Comb it through damp hair to let it air dry without an inch of frizz in sight, or use it to keep hair protected (and, yes, frizz-free) before blowing it out.

07 The Best Treatment Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Amazon $28 See on Amazon All six products in Olaplex’s consumer-facing line are formulated with the brand’s patented “bond-building chemistry,” which literally rebuilds damaged hair at a molecular level. In turn, that makes your hair better able to retain moisture and fight off frizz. This treatment gives your hair a supercharged dose of that strengthening, smoothing goodness. For best results, comb a small amount through washed and conditioned hair, leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse it out. Use it once a week to keep standard-issue frizz at bay, or two to three times per week if your hair is especially dry or damaged.

08 The Best De-Frizzing Spray Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer Amazon $29 See on Amazon This Living Proof conditioning spray is best used as a styling product to keep hair manageable in the face of excess frizz, rather than a long-term fix for chronically dry or damaged hair. That said, it is actually good for your hair, too. Refractive emollients nourish your hair and boost its shine, a blend of natural oils work to keep your hair hydrated, and the spray helps protect your hair from UV rays that can fade color. It’s lightweight and flexible, so it won’t ruin whatever styling work you already did. Heads up: Living Proof is yet another excellent resource for finding all the frizz-smoothing products you need.

09 The Best Smoothing Balm amika Velveteen Dream Smoothing Balm Amazon $25 See on Amazon Reviewers with lots of different hair types rave about the amika Velveteen Dream Smoothing Balm. It’s loaded with botanically derived ingredients like sea buckthorn, which is rich in omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, and wild cherry bark — a signature ingredient for this cruelty-free, Brooklyn-based brand — for softness and shine. It also contains conditioning polymers to tame static, and all of its time-released ingredients work to keep your hair under control for a full 24 hours.

10 Editor’s Pick: This Divinely Scented, Deeply Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme Amazon $29 See on Amazon This R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme is another one of my desert-island hair products — it’s beautifully scented, non-sticky, and lightweight. I’ve found it works best when combed through just-washed, wet or damp hair before letting it air dry — it defines my natural waves without weighing them down, and gives my hair a smooth, glossy finish. At $29 on Amazon, this is definitely a lot pricier than its Garnier counterpart. But a little bit goes a long way here; I’ve barely made a dent in the 5-ounce bottle I bought months ago.

11 An Editor-Approved Rinse-Out Treatment That Makes Hair Silky In Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Our editors can’t get enough of this 8 Second Wonder Water from L’Oreal. The water-weight does exactly what it says it’ll do: Makes hair silky-smooth, soft, and manageable in seconds flat, whether your hair is fine and damaged or thick and coarse. For best results, apply a coat to your mid-lengths and ends after you shampoo your hair (in place of your conditioner), wait a few seconds, then rinse it out. You’ll be left with your silkiest hair ever.

12 A Best-Selling Treatment Spray That Keeps Hair Sleek In Humid Temps Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon $28 See On Amazon With close to 18,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is one of the most popular hair care products on the market, period. The genius formula is made with innovative moisture-blocking polymers that activate with heat (meaning you’ll have to blow dry your hair to seal it in), and which work to keep your hair smooth, silky, and boasting a mirror-like shine in humid environments. Despite its featherlight consistency, the treatment is heavy-duty enough to keep your hair sleek for days — even after a day in the “driving rain,” according to one reviewer.

13 A Coconut-Spiked Mousse That Smooths Curls & Waves SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse Amazon $10 See On Amazon Another pick from a classic drugstore brand for curly and wavy hair, this SheaMoisture mousse is enriched with fair trade coconut oil to deeply moisturize dry hair and enhance your natural curl pattern. Silk proteins also strengthen brittle hair, and neem oil adds another moisturizing kick — and deposits a gorgeous, lustrous sheen. A great pick for low-maintenance types, this works beautifully on air-dried hair, since it dries down without crunchiness or stickiness.

14 An Oil-In-Serum From A Classic Salon Brand Redken Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate Oil-In-Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon An oil-in-serum delivers the moisturizing powers of the former and the smoothing effects of the latter — both ideal for taming unwanted frizz. You can’t go wrong with this one from Redken, the iconic salon brand beloved by pros. Despite the oil in the name, the formula is almost weightless and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy. This works double-duty as a heat protectant if you choose to blow dry, curl, or flat iron your hair, though it works equally well if you’re going the air-dried route.

15 A Leave-In Conditioner Spray Made With 98% Natural Ingredients Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave In Conditioning Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s another Briogeo pick, this one from their aptly named Farewell Frizz collection. In here, the brand’s signature blend of argan, rosehip, and coconut oils adds moisture to parched strands and protects against humidity. Plus, the hair-softening formula (powered by 98% naturally derived ingredients) works overtime as a detangling mist. “This product makes my hair feel so soft and hydrated,” one reviewer raved. “I use it after my shower and spritz through my [wavy] hair, then allow my hair to air dry. The scent is perfect as well!”

16 A Luxury Leave-In Cream Made With Fatty Acid-Rich Caviar Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream Amazon $42 See On Amazon It’s not just a marketing ploy: The caviar extract infused into the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream is rich in fatty acids, which work to replenish, restore, and strengthen dry hair (and, yes, make you feel incredibly fancy while using it). The multipurpose leave-in treatment boasts 10 hair benefits, including smoothness, manageability, UV protection, and heat protection, among others, so you’re getting your money’s worth out of this splurge-worthy pick.

17 A Keratin Mask That Repairs Damage At A Cellular Level Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask Amazon $32 See On Amazon For hair that’s exhibiting dryness and frizz due to damage (whether from heat styling, dye, or the like), a keratin hair mask will get to the root of the issue by repairing broken hair bonds. This one from Virtue contains a proprietary keratin blend that’s nearly identical to the keratin found naturally in hair, so it penetrates the hair follicle and binds directly into damaged areas. Use it once a week if your hair is fine, or more if it’s thick or very damaged.

18 A Weightless Serum That Makes Hair Look Extra-Shiny Sachajuan Shine Serum Amazon $33 See On Amazon This Shine Serum from chic Scandi brand Sachajuan adds dimensional shine to dull hair, while sealing split ends and the hair shaft to prevent frizz from cropping up. Shoppers especially love using this as a pre- and post-straightening treatment. As one curly-haired reviewer wrote: “My stylist used this on me and I fell in love with it. It is abslutely ah-mazing! It keeps my hair completely straight...just-left-the-salon smooth all day.” The scent is subtle and sophisticated, too — a great choice for those who don’t love sickly-sweet fragrances.

19 A Hair Oil That Quenches Thirsty Curls Fekkai Shea Butter Intense Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon This hydrating and conditioning hair oil from Fekkai is blended with botanical oils that curls love to drink up, like monoi, coconut, castor, and sustainably sourced shea, while ceramides bolster the hair shaft to seal in all that delicious moisture. All those ingredients happen to be wonderful on dry skin, too — so don’t be afraid to slather it on your hands, neck, and body once you’ve raked it through your curls.

20 A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Protect Your Hair While You Sleep Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Swapping your standard cotton pillowcase for a silk or satin one can work wonders for preventing frizz from cropping up overnight, since the smooth fibers reduce friction and wick away moisture. With a whopping 190,000+ ratings on Amazon, this set of two satin pillowcases is undoubtedly the fan-favorite — and at just $9, it’s surprisingly inexpensive for such a luxe upgrade to your hair-care routine (and your bed). You have 24 gleaming shades to choose from, including rich jewel tones, soothing neutrals, and sweet pastels.