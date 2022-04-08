Frizz is the great equalizer of hair. Whether you’ve got thick or thin, curly or straight hair, you’ve probably dealt with frizz at some point and it can get out of control quickly. That’s because frizz can be caused by a ton of factors that are basically unavoidable. Luckily, there are products for frizzy hair that can help make frizz *almost* nonexistent.

“Frizz is the result of the cuticle layer of your hair strand being raised or lifted,” explains hairstylist Stephanie Hinkle. No idea what the cuticle layer of your hair is? No problem. Hinkle suggests imagining your hair’s cuticle layer like shingles on a roof. When the shingles lie flat, the inside of the house is protected. When the shingles fall or are pushed back, the house can be damaged. The same goes for your hair. Shiny, healthy, frizz-free hair is hair that has a smoothed-down cuticle. You can keep your hair cuticles smoothed down by applying the right amount of moisture and using products that seal in moisture, and preventing further damage by limiting the amount of friction and heat applied to your hair.

As Kristin Ess, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kristin Ess Hair, explains, “You really have three choices: conceal it, condition it, or cut it. If you don’t want to lose length, flat iron your frizz on low heat using a heat protectant. If static is an issue, try conditioning your hair a bit and using a lightweight leave-in. If you’re willing to part ways with the split ends causing an increase in frizz, get a trim.”

If you’re anything like me, you’re not really dying to go to the salon every few weeks to get your hair trimmed, so allow me to introduce you to the products and accessories that will help keep frizz at bay. These 15 tools, serums, and accessories will get you on track to living your best frizz-free life.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Large Satin Scrunchies Kitsch Satin Scrunchies Kitsch $10 $7 See on Amazon “If you use silk or satin scrunchies or hair ties, you're not going to have as much breakage because the fabric will pull out of your hair more smoothly and won't rip it as it goes,” says celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago. These satin scrunchies from Kitsch have plenty of slip and an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, according to over 14K reviews.

02 Microfiber Hair Wrap YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for Women (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See on Amazon The friction caused by roughly towel-drying hair is a major cause of frizz. “Be mindful not to ruffle the hair during your towel-drying,” says Hinkle. “This further disturbs the cuticle resulting in frizz.” Instead of a towel, you can dry your hair with a microfiber turban. Simply flip your hair, twist it into the turban, and secure the end. This specific microfiber turban has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 42K, mostly-glowing reviews. “It dries my hair fairly fast and reduces frizziness of curls,” shared one reviewer. “No frizz to be seen,” wrote another.

03 Wooden Wide-Tooth Comb Onedor Handmade 100% Natural Green Sandalwood Hair Comb Amazon A handmade wooden comb that's great for preventing frizz. $10 See on Amazon The tools you use when styling your hair can cause frizz by creating friction and static. Using wide-toothed combs like this one is a way to keep frizz-causing static at a minimum and reviewers appreciate this wooden comb for that very reason. “I have long, fine-textured, thick hair. It's challenging to keep it looking good and these combs smooth it out, getting rid of the tangles and flyaways,” wrote one fan. “It reduces the static and frizziness in my hair by a lot,” shared another.

04 Bond Repairing Leave-In Cream Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Amazon $28 See on Amazon With over 34K reviews and an average rating of 5 stars, buying this leave-in treatment that works to repair hair and reduce frizz is a no-brainer. “Nothing helped with frizziness before in my life,” wrote one reviewer, who also called Olaplex No. 6 “a miracle.” Another happy customer shared that “this bond smoother eliminates all frizz and has strengthened my hair and prevented breakage from styling.”

05 Hair Smoothing Satin Pillowcase Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Kitsch 100% satin pillowcase by Kitsch designed to reduce frizz and hair damage. $19 See on Amazon If you’re not styling your hair from scratch every morning, having the right sleep accessories will really help keep frizz at bay. “A silk or satin pillowcase helps smooth hair out, therefore it's not as frizzy,” says Santiago. “On silk or satin, the hair glides across the pillowcase as opposed to getting stuck on the cotton.” Reviewers of this satin pillowcase from Kitsch report fewer frizzy mornings after sleeping on this pillowcase.

06 Frizz-Reducing Diffuser Segbeauty Blow Dryer Diffuser Attachment Amazon diffuser blow dryer attachment for frizzy hair $19 See on Amazon “When using any product, the key is trying not to touch your hair,” says Amber Fillerup Clark, founder of Dae. “I know this is so hard! But the less you touch after setting or styling, the less frizzing will happen.” One way to avoid excessively touching your hair during styling is by using a diffuser when blowdrying your hair. This universal diffuser attachment fits most hairdryers and has an average rating of 4.3 stars based on over 2K reviews. “For the first time in my life I have NO FRIZZ,” wrote one user. “It does a great job of gently drying my hair without ruining my curls or frizzing them up,” shared another.

07 Self-Heating Lamellar Hair Rinse Smooth Moves Instant Shine Lamellar Water Hair Rinse Not Your Mothers See on Ulta “The lamellar water is incredible,” says Santiago. “It’s like nothing I’ve used before and heats up on your hair when combined with water. It leaves my hair smooth for days!”

08 Setting Clips MadHolly Hair Setting Clips (Set of 8) Amazon $6 See on Amazon Ess uses setting clips regularly. “I lean on setting clips... to minimize frizz,” she says. “I usually use setting clips around the hairline after heat styling as the hair cools. They help to set those hairs that may become flyaways otherwise.” This pack of eight setting clips has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on over 10K reviews. “WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN ALL MY LIFE!!?? Best little clips for holding down those crazy fly-away[s],” shared one reviewer.

09 French Pins Kristin Ess French Pins (Set of 2) Amazon Set of two frizz-minimizing french pins $10 See on Amazon Ess is also a huge fan of French pins, especially for those with frizzy curly hair. “I love telling my wavy and curly hair clients to sleep with a French pin,” she says. “You wrap your hair in a high bun or two (not coiled too tightly) and slide the French pins through. They keep hair in place without disturbing the curl pattern.”

10 Mulberry Silk Headband ZimaSilk 100% Mulberry Silk Headband Amazon $16 See on Amazon “The best accessory for frizzy hair is anything with slip,” says Santiago. If you like the look of a headband, but want to avoid frizz, opt for soft headbands made of silk or satin, like this one from ZimaSilk.

11 Frizz-Reducing Serum Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon As Hinkle explained, sealing the hair cuticle is what prevents frizz. She recommends applying leave-in products like serums to hair when it is soaking wet. “This helps hair to retain moisture and seal its cuticle down to create a protective cast over the hair strand, preventing frizz and locking in curl definition,” she says. This serum has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating based on over 18K reviews. It’s *beloved*, y’all. One user summed up just how effective this product is in a single sentence: “I am a frizz monster by nature and approve of this product and its miraculous powers to make me look human.”

12 Thermal Protection Spray CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray Amazon $10 See on Amazon “The biggest drivers of frizz in straight hair types are over-processed color, static, and excessive heat damage,” says Ess. You can combat excessive heat damage by always using a thermal protectant on your hair when heat-styling. This top-rated thermal protection spray from CHI has over 32K reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. “My hair was brittle and frizzy,” wrote one user. “Then I bought this and my hair game changed. I’ve never been more amazed by a product honestly.” Another happy customer shared that it “prevents frizz and fly-aways. It smells good too.”

13 Frizz-Controlling Gel Ouidad Curl Quencher® Moisturizing Styling Gel Ouidad $26 See on Amazon The wrong hair gel can make your hair crunchy, but the right gel can give you the best hair day of your life. Hinkle recommends this one from Ouidad because it provides “light hold with maximum moisture.” Reviewers agree. One wrote, “very moisturizing and saved my hair from looking like a frizzy mess.” Another shared, “this will be my gel for the rest of my life!”

14 Mini Satin Scrunchies Willbond Mini Satin Scrunchies Amazon A set of 12 mini-satin hair scrunchies. $7 See on Amazon Your hair is its most frail and damaged toward the ends, according to Santiago. The ends of your hair are also the least likely part to receive moisture from natural oils produced by your scalp so they’re extra prone to dryness, breakage, and frizziness. Tying off braids, bubble ponytails, or updo sections with these mini scrunchies is a great way to protect your hair and reduce frizziness.

15 Elastic-Free Hair Ties KEYCONCEPTS Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $5 See on Amazon “Do not use any accessories that get caught in the hair like elastic bands,” says Santiago. Instead, try spiral hair ties like these from KeyConcepts that are less likely to snag on your hair and create frizz.

Experts:

Kristin Ess, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Kristen Ess Hair

Amber Fillerup Clark, hairstylist, influencer, and founder of Dae

Stephanie Hinkle, hairstylist

Mia Santiago, celebrity hairstylist