Double, double toil and trouble; ColourPop Cosmetics has a new collab brewing just in time for Halloween. The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection makeup launches on Sept. 22 with six high-impact products. Some of them are brand new, some of them are ColourPop staples, and all of them are packed with movie references and witchy goodness. If you grew up loving Hocus Pocus and have been waiting with bated breath for details about its long-awaited sequel, you’re going to want to get in line for this drop.

ColourPop has been bringing it lately when it comes to movie-themed, nostalgia-soaked, limited-edition makeup lines. (Flashback to fans totally losing it over the Harry Potter x ColourPop collection that launched on Sept. 18.) The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection brings that same fan-friendly energy to its lineup with vibrant illustrations, on-theme packaging, and clever shade names. Ahead, everything you need to know about the latest in Hocus Pocus makeup.

What Is The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 And ColourPop Collection?

Four of the six products in the Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection will look familiar if you’re a fan of the brand. ColourPop’s Jelly Much shadow formula is a brand staple that comes in three new shades designed with the Sanderson sisters in mind. Each jelly shadow features a duo-chrome finish and glitter so, whether you’re a Winifred, a Sarah, or a Mary, you’ll be served a dose of high glam.

ColourPop Cosmetics

The So Glass Lip Glosses also come in three shades in honor of everyone’s favorite wicked witch siblings, and feature classic ColourPop formulas in black, peach, and clear. ColourPop’s SOL Shimmering Body Powder is also given an eerie update courtesy of a green and gold duochrome finish. Last, but not least, the brand’s BFF Mascara has transformed into Butcherson BFF Mascara. Its purple hue is exclusive to the Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection.

ColourPop Cosmetics

In terms of newness, you’ve got the Give Him Fur Cat Ears, a fun and festive nod to Thackery Binx, not to mention an easy, breezy, last-minute Halloween costume. Then there’s the jewel of the line, the All Hallows Eve palette. This pressed shadow palette features 15 shades, including matte, metallic, and matte sparkle shades as well as shadows in pearlescent glitter, a new ultra-fine finish that ColourPop has never released before.

How Much Does The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 And ColourPop Collection Cost?

This collection is priced within what you’d expect from ColourPop. At $9 each, the most affordable products in the Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection are the So Glassy Lip Glosses. The Jelly Much eyeshadows, Butcherson BFF Mascara, and Give Him Fur Cat Ears are all $10 each. The SOL Shimmering Body Powder is $15 and the All Hallows Eve is $24.

The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection will be available exclusively on ColourPop’s website starting on Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. PST.