Come little children, Halloween is almost here. The spooktacular season is a time for eating candy corn, lighting pumpkin-scented candles, and watching Hocus Pocus as many time as you want. With Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ on Sept. 30, you’ll definitely want to get your home ready for the Sanderson sisters to arrive with some Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus 2022 decorations.
As soon as you see your first Spirit Halloween store pop up in the neighborhood, you know that Halloween is creeping around the corner, but did you know Spirit Halloween is also available to shop online? That’s right, getting into the spirit of the season is super easy. All you need to do is add to cart the Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus decorations that are calling to you. It could be a glorious doormat with your fave Hocus Pocus quote on it, or a Sanderson sister cloth for setting a dark cottagecore tablescape. Spirit Halloween even has some Hocus Pocus glasses and serving trays for you to “put a spell” on all your guests at your very own Halloween movie night or dinner party.
For whatever you have planned this fall, dress your home up with any of these 10 Hocus Pocus home decor items from Spirit Halloween.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.