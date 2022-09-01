Come little children, Halloween is almost here. The spooktacular season is a time for eating candy corn, lighting pumpkin-scented candles, and watching Hocus Pocus as many time as you want. With Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ on Sept. 30, you’ll definitely want to get your home ready for the Sanderson sisters to arrive with some Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus 2022 decorations.

As soon as you see your first Spirit Halloween store pop up in the neighborhood, you know that Halloween is creeping around the corner, but did you know Spirit Halloween is also available to shop online? That’s right, getting into the spirit of the season is super easy. All you need to do is add to cart the Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus decorations that are calling to you. It could be a glorious doormat with your fave Hocus Pocus quote on it, or a Sanderson sister cloth for setting a dark cottagecore tablescape. Spirit Halloween even has some Hocus Pocus glasses and serving trays for you to “put a spell” on all your guests at your very own Halloween movie night or dinner party.

For whatever you have planned this fall, dress your home up with any of these 10 Hocus Pocus home decor items from Spirit Halloween.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Welcome Your Guests With This Glorious Doormat Hocus Pocus Doormat Spirit Halloween $22 See on Spirit Halloween This doormat features one of the most iconic quotes from Winifred Sanderson. Let’s face it, if you’re a “but first, coffee” kind of person who dreads getting up in the morning, you agree that mornings make you sick. Let any friends coming over know what vibe they’re getting into right away with a doormat that says it all.

02 Get Cozy For Scary Movie Night With A Sanderson Sister Blanket Sanderson Sisters Fleece Blanket - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween $27 See on Spirit Halloween Halloween season is the perfect time for movie nights at home. Between classics like Hocus Pocus and the scary good thrillers you haven’t seen yet, you plan to have a ton of nights in on the couch with your partner, bestie, or fur friend. To keep you warm and snuggly during your watch, you’ll want to have this Hocus Pocus blanket.

03 Count Down The Days To Halloween With This Sign Hocus Pocus Halloween Countdown Sign - Disney Spirit Halloween $20 See on Spirit Halloween Halloween may be your favorite time of the year. If that’s the case, you’ll definitely want to count down the days in style with this adorable Hocus Pocus sign. Add changing your countdown sign to your daily morning routine after brewing yourself a homemade PSL.

04 Plan A Wine Night With Your Witches And These Glasses I Put A Spell On You Stemless Glass 16 oz. - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween $13 See on Spirit Halloween Wine nights just got more magical thanks to these Hocus Pocus glasses. Brew up your own themed potion or cocktail like a Sanderson sister sangria or Max virgin piña colada to serve to your BFFs. Having your drinks in these glasses will make them even more Insta-worthy and colorful.

05 Create A Spellbinding Charcuterie Board On This Hocus Pocus Serving Tray I Put A Spell On You Serving Tray - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween $11 See on Spirit Halloween Along with your Hocus Pocus cocktail, serve some snacks on this serving tray from Spirit Halloween. The design perfectly matches the wine glasses and can be used for a Halloween charcuterie board. With some seasonal meats and cheeses, include tons of candy as well. After all, it is Halloween so trick-or-treat yourself.

06 Brew Up Some PSLs In A Hocus Pocus Mug Come We Fly Coffee Mug 22 oz. - Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween $10 See on Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus fans will agree that this is the coffee mug they’ve bean looking for. It has a simple Hocus Pocus design that will fit right in with the rest of your mug collection. Whether you’re enjoying some pumpkin spice latte or limited time Sanderson sister brew from Joffrey’s, you’ll use this mug a latte.

07 Embrace Dark Cottagecore With This Hocus Pocus Tablecloth Round Tablecloth 40 Inch – Hocus Pocus Spirit Halloween $15 See on Spirit Halloween You’ll be so inspired to put together the dark cottagecore tablescape of your dreams with this Hocus Pocus tablecloth that either a dinner party or at least a séance will be added to the cal ASAP. That way, you have the perfect excuse to snap tons of Instagram pics of your Halloween decor creation. All you need to complete the look are some spooky candlestick holders, maybe a few skulls, and dark pumpkins everywhere.

08 Let Everyone Know “It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus” With These Door Panels Hocus Pocus Door Panels Spirit Halloween $25 See on Spirit Halloween To make your home even more inviting for fellow Hocus Pocus fans, hang up these door panels. These don’t even have to be used for outside your front door. Add them to any door in your home as well, or hang them up on a wall that needs more Halloween vibes.

09 Bake Treats For Your Besties With These Hocus Pocus Oven Mitts Hocus Pocus Oven Mits - Disney Spirit Halloween $15 See on Spirit Halloween Raise your hand if you’re someone who loves all things pumpkin and plans to enjoy pumpkin muffins, cheesecake, and cookies all fall long. Well, if you’ve got your hand raised, you should have this Hocus Pocus oven mitt on it. For any bakers who try every Hocus Pocus-inspired TikTok recipe they see on their FYP, you need some good oven mitts to match.