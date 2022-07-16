Harry Styles loves a pop-up. Less than three months after the musician brought Harry’s House to NYC, and four months after bringing a Pleasing polish bar to Coachella, Styles’ Pleasing is launching its newest micro-collection. Pleasing brought us the Shroom Bloom micro-collection back in March and now the brand is back with another micro-collection: Hot Holiday. Just like last time, the Grammy-winning singer has more than just new beauty products in store. Styles has created an entire Pleasing world with three new pop-up shops coming to select cities around the world on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.

Rather than the pastel-filled, trippy show that was the Shroom Bloom pop-up shop, Styles’ Hot Holiday pop-up shops aim to evoke the dreamiest summer ever. The new products launching at the pop-up are also geared towards summer's brightness and sunshine, rather than springtime’s gauzy glow. The vibe of the pop-ups and the new micro-collection, according to the brand, is “the Italian coast in the middle of summer, where the Mediterranean sun has warmed the sand between your toes and the sound of the ocean waves crashing is all that occupies your mind.”

To experience your own slice of summer heaven, explore the Pleasing pop-up in the city nearest you. Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s Hot Holiday pop-up shops, the new micro-collection, and how to score exclusive Pleasing merch this weekend only.

Courtesy of Pleasing

Where Are The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops Located?

The Pleasing’s Hot Holiday pop-up shops are coming to three cities: New York, LA, and London. The three cities are favorites of the “As It Was” singer, so much so that he had his last pop-up shop in each city, too. Now, he’s returning in style.

The Pleasing NYC Hot Holiday Pop-Up Address: Laguardia Place Between Bleecker and W. Houston, New York, NY, 10012

The Pleasing LA Hot Holiday Pop-up Address: 1515 Abbot Kinney BLVD, Venice, CA, 90291

The Pleasing London Hot Holiday Pop-up Address: Dreamland, 9-51, Marine Terrace, Margate CT9 1XJ, United Kingdom

When Are The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops Open?

All the shops will be open on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17. Each shop is open at the same time in their respective time zones. Doors will open at 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m., so once you make it in, there’ll be plenty of time to check everything out.

What Can I Buy At The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops?

Pleasing is launching its fourth micro-collection at these pop-up shops. The micro-collection, Hot Holiday, features four new biodegradable nail polishes that evoke very summery vibes. There’s Beach Ball, a deep ocean blue, Nonna’s Sorbet, a vibrant yellow, Harry’s Chair, a seaweed green, and Wet Bottoms, a high-gloss topper that’ll give your fingers that just-painted look. The entire Hot Holiday polish set costs $63, and each polish separately is $19.

In addition to the polishes, Pleasing is launching two new skin care products. There’s the Everybody Oil, which features a hydrating formula and matte finish, and the Pleasing Spritz. Made with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, the Spritz is the perfect pick-me-up for your skin throughout the day. The Hot Holiday shops will also offer a few exclusive items including a Beach Bag and a funky, branded sparkling water available with every purchase.

How do I buy Pleasing’s Hot Holiday Micro-Collection?

If you can’t make it to the pop-up shops, don’t fret. Pleasing’s Hot Holiday micro-collection will be available online. The micro-collection drops on Pleasing’s website on Tuesday, July 19, including all the nail polishes, the oil, and the spritz. The limited-edition apparel line will launch on July 26, also on Pleasing.com.

