Dylan O'Brien Has Some *Thoughts* On His Internet-Breaking Blond Hair

It was summer 2021 when Dylan O’Brien broke the internet with his bleach blond hair on the set of his upcoming movie Not Okay. That means seven whole months have gone by. And yet, I’m still not over it — and neither are his legion of fans, especially since the first official pics from the Hulu film hit the web earlier this week. Fortunately, the heartthrob (slash apparent style chameleon) is just as into his lighter ‘do as his fandom.

“I thought I looked awesome! I’ve never looked so cool,” the 30-year-old Teen Wolf alum told W magazine about his character Colin’s Pete Davidson-esque look — which includes an oversized tee, multiple (temporary) tattoos, and a platinum blond buzzcut — that went viral in August 2021. (The iconic voiceover from Legally Blonde, in which Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods says, “You're breaking up with me because I'm too... blonde?” helped seal the deal on its viral status on TikTok.)

But don’t expect him to take that style from the screen to IRL. In the same interview, in which he wore a simple white T-shirt and no bling, O’Brien said he prefers to keep his appearance “plain” and “accessory-less.” What you saw splashed across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter was what he refers to as his “video game skin.”

Though you’ll need to wait until Aug. 5 to see Colin come to life on your small screen, you can still see the All Too Well: The Short Film star in The Outfit, which hits theaters on Friday, March 18. And while O’Brien will not be in the new Teen Wolf movie (sad face), you can still look forward to watching him take center stage in Maximum Truth and The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, which are both in post-production, according to IMDb. That means plenty of opportunities to see Dyl and his ever-changing style in the near future.