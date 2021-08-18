Dylan O’Brien is officially blonde. Most popular for his first role as Stiles Stilinski on the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf, O’Brien has had fans wrapped around his finger ever since his on-screen debut. Now, the actor’s changed up his hair color for his new upcoming role, and Dylan O'Brien's new blonde hair has fans feeling Not Okay.

On the official accounts for his upcoming movie, Not Okay, O’Brien showed off his brand new ‘do, and fans are loving it. “Meet Colin #notokay,” the movie’s Instagram account wrote. The star took to TikTok and Instagram to share his new blonde look for his upcoming Hulu film.

In the new film, a desperate young woman fakes a trip to Paris to gain friends, followers, and fame, only to find that a terrible incident occurs in her real life, which becomes part of her imaginary trip. The movie is a comedy-satire film, written and directed by Quinn Sheppard, and starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni, and Dash Perry.

Let’s just say, fans are kind of freaking out.

While some fans love the new look, others are still obsessing over the OG O’Brien.